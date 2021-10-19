The Oelwein School District experienced a spike two weeks ago in absent students because of illness, Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Oelwein School Board at its regular meeting on Monday.
“We hit our spike, reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health, that our absentee rate at the middle school was over 10%. We hit 12%, notified all the parents at the middle school what that was,” Ehn said.
“The high school hit like 9 1/2% and was steady there for almost a week and a half,” he said. “They did not bump across that 10% magic number. We watch them closely. Both the high school and middle school have now trended down.”
Ehn told the Daily Register later, “Six percent was the highest it got for reported COVID.”
Reported COVID-19 illness has been about half of overall absenteeism, he said. During the middle school spike, however, COVID-19 was more than half of the reported illness at that building.
“I don’t know if it was post-homecoming or what,” Ehn told the board. “The numbers have started coming back down, as they have locally and across the state.
“In that same time period,” Ehn said, “our staff was definitely stretched thin. Staff rose to the occasion, covered classes, helped each other out. Attendance — it’s getting better, than what it was.”
Board advances early retirement policy
The board approved the first reading of this year’s early retirement policy. It opens the option to non-union faculty, which includes principals, directors and the superintendent.
“We anticipate one person being eligible to take this package; so 15 years of experience, must be a director or administrator, will retire June 30, 2022,” Ehn said.
The policy includes adding a tax-sheltered annuity for $25,000, and covering insurance.
“Our insurance coverage would only be for a couple years,” Ehn said. “Total package is $30,000 to $35,000 over the course of three years.”
New bus specs approved
The board approved specs for a 65-passenger bus for the district to propose to vendors to collect competitive bids. The proposed bus will have seat-belts, 360-degree interior cameras to allow vision down into the seats, and “stop arm cameras.”
“So when someone runs a stop sign, it takes pictures of the license plate,” Ehn said.
The district budgeted for it from the statewide penny or “SAVE” (secure an advanced vision for education) fund.
Generally, it is unlawful to pass a stopped school bus in either direction, including when in oncoming traffic if there is only one lane of oncoming traffic. For a primer, visit iowadot.gov/schoolbus/highway-safety/requiredstopping.
Certified enrollment up
The preliminary certified enrollment count was due to the state on Friday, Oct. 15.
“We were up 12 kids,” Ehn said, of the bottom line.
Comparing open enrollments in (+10) and out (-8), the district netted two more students from 2020 to 2021, Ehn told the Daily Register.
The overall figure — the gain of 12 — adds the open enrollment net, higher preschool enrollment, and new students. The district went from 1,241 enrolled in 2020 to 1,253 in 2021, he said.
Four candidates running Nov. 2
The four candidates running for four Oelwein Community School Board seats in the Nov. 2 City and School Election were mentioned.
Erica Bushaw and Joni TeBockhorst are the newcomers — stepping in for Charlene Stocker and Dana Bostian who are not seeking another term.
Board members Bob Kalb and Julie Williams are seeking re-election.