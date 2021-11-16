The Oelwein School Board put in place a policy on employee vaccination, regular testing for COVID-19 and masking to comply with a new federal rule ahead of a Dec. 6 deadline, but suspended it pending a full review of the legal ramifications.
“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has published an emergency rule requiring any employer over 100 employees in the country to have policy mandating that full-time, part-time and temporary employees like substitutes must have vaccination against COVID-19,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said at Monday’s annual business meeting.
The policy drafted by the Iowa Association of School Boards states in part, “Beginning Dec. 6, 2021, employees who do not wish to obtain vaccination against COVID-19 must wear face coverings at all times while indoors, in a vehicle, or in another enclosed space as described in detail in procedure 402.18R1. Beginning Jan. 4, 2022, employees who are not fully vaccinated must also provide proof of negative COVID-19 test results every seven days.”
The policy allows for medical and religious exemptions, Ehn said.
“(It) creates quite an administrative burden for the school district,” he said. “A big barrier for this policy is OSHA is allowed to fine per employee, per week per instance, $14,000 for noncompliance. Noncompliance could just be that we have bad bookkeeping, it could be that we don’t have a policy in place, it could be a whole bunch of things.”
The state expanded religious and medical exemptions with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Oct. 29 signing of House File 902, Iowa Public Radio reported.
“The state of Iowa passed a new rule that basically that we have to expand our scope of religious and medical exemptions, so if they come forward, we will not be challenging them,” Ehn said.
Board member Bob Bouska wanted to know, during discussion, from what specifically the accommodation excuses a person.
“If you have a medical need or religious need, you can be exempt from the vaccination, from the testing, and from the face covering,” Ehn said. “All three. There was some question originally if we would have to do an exemption for each of them, but IASB put it all into one form. So it’s beneficial for us, it’s one less paper to collect.”
Board member Erin Ryan wanted to know, “The medical reason, is that doctor-approved, or who approves that? Some of the people I work with are nursing moms.”
“As far as I know,” Ehn said; “there is no baseline. So there’s no requirement to bring in a doctor’s note, no requirement to have it written on doctor’s letterhead.
“And we’ve been told by attorneys to — not challenge them,” Ehn said.
Ehn said he’s been watching as the rule winds its way through various challenges to the policy level.
“We recently received word from Ahlers and Cooney, our district law firm,” Ehn said. “Their recommendation is to — more or less — comply. It’s legal within the scope of OSHA’s laws right now, however, our attorney does also recognize it’s being challenged by many districts in court, particularly in the US Court of Appeals. And there’s a stay currently. In the news this weekend, the stay got challenged, and the stay was upheld. That law’s not supposed to be put in place until it can be reviewed by both petitioners.”
“The challenge with this policy, is deadlines,” Ehn continued. “The first deadline is that we — the board — the employer — has to have a policy in place by Dec. 6.”
Board meetings are held the third Monday of the month and next week is Thanksgiving.
“I have two recommendations,” Ehn told the board. “So I would recommend approval to put the policy in place for compliance by Dec. 6, and then I would request an emergency action that was not listed in our board agenda — an emergency action to suspend board policy 402.18 effective immediately until we can have full review of the legal ramifications of the legal course resolved out.”
Bob Bouska moved to approve 402.18, which carried 6-0.
Bouska then made the second motion, which was also approved 6-0.