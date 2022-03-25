The Oelwein School Board approved as-presented Monday the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, on a 6-0 vote. It also approved a budget amendment for the current year driven by bonds and storm recovery.
Board member Julie Williams was absent, minutes state.
Business manager Michael Rueber reviewed the highlights of the fiscal 2023 budget and fiscal 2022 amendment, citing fluctuations in staffing, cost increases, and the shift of bond spending from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2022 as contributing factors in the amendment for fiscal 2022, according to board minutes.
The board amended the current budget, for the budget year ending June 30, 2022, upwards by $5.7 million or so based on $5 million of additional bond spending from fiscal 2021 to 2022 and July 2021 storm recovery, according to a legal notice in the board agenda packet.
Instructional costs rose by over $694,000 from the fiscal 2022 certified budget to the 2022 re-estimated budget. In a legal notice, the district attributed this increase to one-to-one technology purchases through the Emergency Connectivity Fund program (American Rescue Plan Act) and staffing fluctuations.
Rueber then walked through the fiscal 2023 budget packet with the board and opened the discussion and overview up for any questions.
The tax levy rate as presented for the fiscal and tax year ending June 30, 2023, will be $13.82491 per $1,000 taxable valuation.
The district has lowered its levy by about six cents in fiscal year 2022 as well. It went to over $13.82 this year from over $13.88 per $1,000 taxable valuation in fiscal 2022, which was down more than six cents from $13.95 in fiscal 2021.
The recommended budget for 2022-2023 is $28,088,662, Superintendent Josh Ehn and Rueber wrote in a board memo in the March 21 agenda packet. The total estimated fiscal 2021 unspent authorized budget was $5,010,645. The solvency ratio for fiscal 2021 was 12.02% on June 30, 2021, based on revenues of $18,159,542.
The estimated fiscal 2023 regular program district cost is $9,942,944, based on a supplemental state aid increase of 2.5% and new spending authority of $341,737.
Instructional costs were estimated to be up 5.3% from fiscal 2021 actual to $13,782,028 in budget year 2023, according to a legal notice for the 2023 budget in board documents.
The board approved the Oelwein Certified Education Association settlement of 3.5% for 2022-23 and the 2022-23 non-union settlement at a 1.08% increase, as the negotiation committee recommended, according to board minutes.
Superintendent Josh Ehn said the changes in wage structure translates to a 1.08% increase to the non-union group, but salary-wise it is a 3% increase, minutes state.
The approved $13.82 and a fraction levy is estimated to bring in $4,895,149 total from all funds, according to the budget worksheet.
Of that:
• $4,030,713 will be for the general fund.
• $628,997 is thought to be needed for the management fund— which can go to benefits for unemployment and early retirement, and for liability insurance, judgements and settlements. The board passed a resolution saying it could levy up to $650,000 for the management fund.
• $235,439 for the physical plant and equipment levy — which can go to such needs as buildings and grounds work and technology. The voted physical plant and equipment levy, part of the district’s total levy, is at 67 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation. This is about half of the $1.34 maximum the district could request.
Ehn pointed to steps being taken to balancing responsibility to taxpayers with the needs of the community, according to minutes.
The board also approved the budget guarantee resolution. This action was recommended by state school financial advisors, even in years where the anticipated income amount is zero as is the case in fiscal 2023, Rueber said, minutes state.