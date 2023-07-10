The Oelwein School Board is moving forward to put up a parking lot in front of the high school.
The school board approved the low bidder to reconstruct the high school parking lot with a firm with which Superintendent Josh Ehn said the district settled a legal matter in 2017. This came after assurance that the engineering firm, Clapsaddle Garber Associates, would offer close quality control, from CGA president and chief executive Matt Garber.
A public hearing was held. Discussion lasted about 22 minutes before closing the hearing and approving the low bidder, with Garber indicating he would take on the role of construction manager to watch the contractor.
“If we want to do an amendment in our contract or have a scope, we can bring them back to the board, put some leverage in our ability to negotiate those terms,” Ehn said in introducing the action item.
BIDS
The Clapsaddle Garber engineer’s opinion of probable total cost was $626,716, and four out of the seven timely bids opened on June 15 were below that, per board documents. Garber highlighted the lowest three.
“Skyline (Construction Inc. of Decorah) came in as the low at 18% under our estimate, Eastern Iowa Excavating (of Cascade) came in 14% under and Baker (Enterprises of Waverly) came in 3% (under), so really nice grouping for numbers,” Garber said.
Skyline bid $511,775. Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete LLC bid $537,319. Baker Enterprises Inc. of Waverly bid $587,297. All had 10% bond.
Work could start any time after July 1, Garber said. Specified completion dates are Sept. 29, both of this year for stage one and in 2024, for stage two. This summer’s slated work includes curb and gutter, rock surfaces and the entrance. Next summer’s work includes paving, striping and installing light poles.
“It’s not very often that you get to have several bids that are under budget,” Ehn said.
Ehn and Garber relayed experiences with and discussions with the low bidder.
Skyline Construction was the general contractor that resurfaced the Oelwein tennis courts 10 years ago, according to Ehn. The matter was settled in 2017 with a final price negotiated between attorneys, Ehn told the board.
“There was some disagreement with how the finished product resulted, and (it) ended up getting litigated between their attorney, the architect and our attorney. The 10% retainage was held, there was some work done, and they came back two years later and did the work, then there was a final price negotiated between the attorneys. It was all settled in 2017,” Ehn said.
BID OPTIONS
As to what capacity the board has to reject, Ehn reported back from the school district’s attorney:
The board could elect to reject all of the bids and would have to rebid.
To do so would likely cause a three-to-six-month delay, pushing bidding into the winter and all construction into next summer, Ehn said, citing Garber. Even if all construction would get pushed to next summer, stage one could potentially be spent by fiscal year end, June 30, resulting in minimal need to carry forward balances.
However, “You may lose bids. Price may go up,” Ehn said.
“You hate to turn down such a great bid,” Ehn said.
The low bid prices, Garber said, indicate that contractors are trying to fill up their schedules. “We haven’t seen such prices for a couple of years,” he said.
EXPERIENCE WITH LOW BIDDER
Garber shared Skyline’s response to the tennis courts matter for consideration along with other experiences with the contractor.
Garber reported back after speaking to Skyline about the school district’s concern on the tennis courts matter.
“The way they described it to me was, the contract documents required the posts to be installed before the asphalt, so then the asphalt paver, which was a subcontractor to Skyline, had to lay asphalt around all those posts. Which on an asphalt tennis court surface, that grade is very critical, and then having to navigate around those, in my mind, there’s going to be issues there,” Garber told the board.
“Evidently that’s what resulted in some ponding and poor drainage on the grade control on the asphalt. Skyline was the prime and the asphalt was laid by a sub,” Garber said.
“We’re having that same issue in another project, tennis court projects where the primes’ work and the asphalt is great, it’s the surfacing sub that we’re arguing with. Sometimes it’s hard to blame any one contractor on something he might not have had total control over,” Garber said.
Positive or neutral experiences with Skyline were shared:
Skyline won a contract and ran sewer hookups about 2019 for the Husky Construction houses, “a $40,000 project,” Ehn said, which involved removal and replacement of a road patch. They completed the work in about a week with “no issues,” Ehn said.
“I’ve never had issues with them, it’s just the history of the district,” Ehn said.
A bit later, board member Joni Tebockhorst asked if CGA had done any bigger projects with Skyline.
A couple years ago at the Decorah Airport, they were a minor subcontractor to Wicks Construction, Garber said. “I can’t recall hearing anything significant,” he said. They are owned by Bruenning Rock, “a big rock supplier around here,” he added.
BOARD COMMENTS
Board member Bob Kalb expressed reluctance to deal with a contractor who had let them go to court in the past, showing preference for a third path, finding the lowest responsible bidder.
After Kalb expressed satisfaction with adding contract manager type services to Clapsaddle Garber’s scope of contract, however, the public hearing was closed.
Prices are locked in over the two-year contract if material prices rise.
The board approved accepting the lowest bid for the parking lot project as presented on a motion from Bouska. The vote was 5-0 in favor with Erin Ryan and Erica Bushaw absent.
Clapsaddle Garber, in the next step, will create the contract document and send it to the contractor to sign. The contractor will provide insurance and bonding certificates for the board, then they’ll discuss scheduling.