The Oelwein School Board will hear legislative updates from Superintendent Josh Ehn and approve a transfer of just over $17,000 from the general fund to the activity fund to pay for safety equipment expenses incurred in fiscal 2023, when it meets Monday, Aug. 21. The rest of the action agenda other than the consent agenda involves several different series of board policy.
Oelwein School Board meeting Monday, Aug. 21
Mira Schmitt-Cash
