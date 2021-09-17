Oelwein School Board
The Oelwein School Board will meet Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Central Administration Office.
Presentations
— 21st Century Grant Annual Presentation — Barb Schmitz
— Boyd Jones Construction Update — Mark Pfister Reports on issues impacting education in the district
Public Hearings
— Updating the 2021-22 District Calendar to move Teacher Contract day from Jan. 3, 2022, to May 26, 2022 or the first work day following the last school day.
Discussion Items
— Construction Planning — Five-year Level Two plans
Consent Agenda Items
Action Items of
Business:
— Approve the FY21 Certified Annual Report (CAR) Revenues, Expenditures
— Approve the Special Education Supplement (SES)
— Approve SBRC request for Special Ed Deficit
— Approve FY21 Transportation Report
— Approve transfer of CARES money in the amount of $17,119.98 from Nutrition Fund to PPEL Fund for nutrition equipment purchases in FY21, per request of Department of Education during CAR review
— Approve updating the 21-22 District Calendar to move Teacher Contract Day
— Discuss and Approve roof-type repairs for Oelwein High School — via EMC Tornado Insurance Claim
District Level Reports
Discussion and Comments by Board Members
Upcoming Events, Meetings, Announcements
Closed Session for Superintendent Evaluation per Iowa Code 21.5[1](i).
View the public portions of the meeting online under YouTube user, Champ Unknown. If wishing to comment publicly, go to the Oelwein Schools website, under “district,” find the board agendas and follow the Zoom link.