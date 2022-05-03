Julie Williams has resigned from the Oelwein School Board, leaving a vacancy to be filled by appointment.
Williams, who was re-elected in November to a four-year term, was first elected to the board on Sept. 12, 2017, after retiring from more than 30 years as a special education teacher with the district. She also directed high school drama and coached speech for decades.
"Due to ongoing medical treatments, Julie Williams has regretfully decided to resign her seat on the Oelwein School Board effective immediately, this does not require board action," says a public notice released Tuesday by the district.
"The seat may be filled by School Board appointment within 30 days. The appointment will last through November 2023 or until the next General School Board Election."
People interested are asked to contact Board Secretary Michael Rueber at mrueber@oelwein.k12.ia.us. Questions about serving on the school board can be directed to Superintendent Josh Ehn, jehn@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
Those interested will be contacted and vetted by School Board President Candace King and Vice President Bob Kalb, who will choose an appointment candidate to present to the full board on Monday, May 16.