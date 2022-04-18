Now comes the recruiting of wrestlers, goalies, coaches and more.
The Oelwein School Board voted unanimously Monday to establish a stand-alone girls wrestling program as well as partner with the Sumner-Fredericksburg and Tripoli school districts to create a co-ed high school soccer program.
With girls wrestling already established within the boys program at both the middle school and high school level, administrators are confident Oelwein has the numbers to create it's own team, and will be seeking a qualified female coach to lead it, said Superintendent Josh Ehn.
Activities director Jamie Harrings said Oelwein is also fortunate to have the space for the boys and girls teams to each have their own practice facilities.
Regarding soccer, as far back as four years ago when Oelwein administrators began talks with community soccer organizers, a sharing arrangement between districts has been seen as the only feasible option to launch a high school program, said Ehn.
Although initially conceived as a co-ed team, if enough female players sign up the school district would like to field both boys and girls teams, he added.
Oelwein is the first of the three districts to approve the sharing agreement for soccer. The Tripoli School Board is scheduled to vote on it April 20. S-F will take it up in May.
According to the agreement, the team will compete as the Northeast Iowa Soccer Club (NISC), Sumner-Fredericksburg. Its primary colors will be black, purple and old gold, to represent each district.
The agreement also states:
• S-F will be the host district and fiscal agent. It will hire a head coach, handle game and transportation scheduling, and provide and maintain the facilities and playing surface.
• Oelwein will provide and assistant coach and purchase, replace and maintain all soccer equipment such as goals, balls, nets and cones.
• Tripoli will purchase and maintain all uniforms.
The districts will share ongoing expenses, such as coaching contracts, transportation costs and hiring officials proportional to the number of participants per district.