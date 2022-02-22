Among the personnel changes approved Monday by the Oelwein School Board, the district added a teacher, a buildings and grounds director, middle school baseball coaches and second semester driver’s ed staff.
Changes approved Monday were:
• Hiring James Prouty as buildings and grounds director for next school year, at $65,000.
• Hiring Maddison Jackson as a second-grade teacher next year at Bachelor of Arts step one, with the fiscal year 2023 salary schedule to be determined in negotiations.
• Hiring Riley Hamilton and Spencer Logan as middle school baseball coaches at $2,152.50 each, based on the step scale.
• Hiring Jim Yokas as second-semester driver’s ed teacher for 15 days at $277.98, based on a percentage of the step scale.
• The resignation of English language arts teacher Jillian Tomasino. Tomasino will have spent two school years with the district when her contract ends on June 30. She has also coached speech during that time.
• A resignation notice from “an extracurricular contract” held by Darci Fuelling, Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register.
• The resignations of support staff: associate Kathy Jelinek effective Feb. 28, and middle school food service worker Carol Schulmeister, effective immediately, dated Feb. 7. Schulmeister had transferred to food service in January from an associate position.
• A leave of absence through the end of the year for elementary teacher Alycia Kelly.
• Adding support substitutes, Aryn Glew, Andrea Hand and Kiersten Amos.
DECEMBER-JANUARY PERSONNEL MOVES
The Board of Education also made a number of personnel changes at its January and December meetings, including two teachers’ retirements after 26 years and 38 years.
At its Jan. 17 meetings, the board approved:
• Accepting the retirement of elementary teacher Donise Recker after 26 years of service, effective at the end of the school year.
She wrote in a resignation letter that she began in 1995, during Superintendent Eldon Pyle’s tenure.
“The staff I have worked with in first and second grade are compassionate individuals that give 110% every day to the students that come through our doors,” Recker wrote.
She cited the trials and tribulations due to the pandemic that the district has faced.
“Every struggle is a challenge that is met with a solution and every success is celebrated,” Recker wrote. “Education in the OCSD is in excellent hands. As I leave as an educator, I am looking forward to following the educational path of my grandchildren in the OCSD.”
• The resignation from Alycia Kelly as assistant varsity boys basketball coach.
• Terminated an associate, Samantha Jans.
At its Dec. 20 meeting, the board:
• Accepted the retirement of Jayne Parson after 38 years of teaching middle school special education effective at the end of the school year.
• Accepted the resignation of Tasha Opitz as a middle school cook effective Dec. 24.
• Approved a contract with Jim Prouty as a route driver and maintenance float, pro-rated from January through June 2022 at $16,703.70.
• Adding certified substitutes, Ashley Kunkle-Ehn and Josh Schunk.
• Adding support substitute Betty Wiegert, substitute bus driver, $19.58 an hour.