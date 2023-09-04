Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.