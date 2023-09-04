The Oelwein School Board took a step toward updating a mass of district policies on Monday, Aug. 21 in an effort to comply with recent changes to the law, and in another case, to mirror federal policies for access to $250,000 in federal funding via the state.
Under action items, the board passed the first reading of a slew of policy updates as advocated by the Iowa Association of School Boards to comply with laws passed last session. The board will hold the second reading at the next regular meeting to allow time for it to sink in, as Superintendent Josh Ehn recommended.
“Everything in here is linked to something I talked about in that legislative update,” Ehn said.
“I felt that there’s a lot here that required a little bit of digesting and review. Even for myself. The next month, there could be more guidance that comes along,” Ehn said, in recommending the traditional successive readings.
Briefly, the legal updates encompass:
-Ten-year licensure renewals for educators with advanced degrees. Background checks remain at five year intervals. School districts can no longer negotiate to not disclose why an employee left, but their attorneys can, according to Ehn.
-Schools must notify parents if their student requests different gender pronouns not matching their birth certificate with phased violations.
-Instruction on gender and sexual activity is to be “age appropriate” in grades 7-12.
“We’re supposed to be getting more guidance on what is age-appropriate,” Ehn said, noting, meanwhile, advice given was to “use your best judgment.”
-Schools are no longer required to discuss HIV, HPV or the HPV vaccine. In Oelwein, these have been part of the high school health two curriculum, per Ehn.
-Parent consent is now required — “opt in” — before administering an exam or survey of a minor student’s mental, physical or emotional health that is not required by federal law, such as the Iowa Youth Survey, Ehn said. The survey screened for suicide risk among other things. The law makes exceptions to allow hearing and vision exams, emergency care invasive exams, and child abuse assessments by the Department of Human Services.
Ehn and the administration will review the surveys given. “We’ll have a pretty high threshold to do any other mental health, or physical, emotional health surveys at this point,” Ehn said.
-The board had to adopt policies for different grade levels that describe how to discipline a student for making a threat of violence or causing an incident of violence that results in injury or property damage.
A vast majority of the time, “99%,” Ehn said, existing student disability law would overrule policies this new law requires.
“It does have some requirements if there are threats of violence (from a student) outside that individualized education plan placement, so that 1%,” Ehn noted.
-The district website must post a policy saying families can review instructional materials and ask that their student not receive certain materials. Parents must receive a copy of the policy every year.
Districts that don’t already have an electronic library catalog of their books will have until July 1, 2025 to provide one. Oelwein has an online library catalog.
School districts are required to post all classroom materials, like books, on the district website for potential review.
“We have our curriculum — thanks to Charlene (Stocker’s) hard work of wanting to get all that posted — online, so we’re 90% of the way there,” Ehn said. Stocker served on the school board after retiring from the faculty.
“The biggest lift for us at this point is we have classroom libraries that will have to be posted online. … We have one teacher that has 3,000 books in her own classroom library that we have to figure out a way to get them cataloged and viewable and postable on our website,” Ehn said.
“What’s the capacity and scope of our teachers and staff to figure out what this looks like in the most efficient way possible?” Ehn mused.
Also, legislation allowing Education Savings Accounts, formerly known as vouchers, from state per-pupil funding, passed in February.
The program diverts the $7,635 per-pupil funding for a student from their public school district to the ESA account, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
If any students take advantage of ESAs, the district receives $1,205 back, Ehn said.
Students must attend an accredited private school. “They did change it,” Ehn said.
In policy changes on administration of medication, meanwhile,“There’s like five new forms in here for allowing students to carry inhalers,” Ehn added.
OTHER ACTION
The board approved updating still more district policies, this time to match federal and state policies, as required to gain access to $250,000 grant money Ehn termed “governor’s safety money.”
“There’s some money that got put into the state coffers through COVID funds that has been allocated to the school districts to improve safety, $50,000 per attendance center, so the school district has an opportunity to go after a quarter million dollars to improve different safety components for the school,” Ehn said.
“We have to have certain policies around the procurement of funds, what we do with employee records and disposal of records, internal controls on those use of funds that align more closely to federal guidelines on those accounting practices,” Ehn said.
“In our review, we do everything that’s required (by) them, we just didn’t have everything in board policy so they can see it. So (I) took their recommendations from IASB policy guidance, put them into our policies,” Ehn said.
“Only two new policies need to be put in place,” Ehn said. These cover employee policies as well as when the district can dispose of records.
The board also approved transferring just shy of $17,100 worth of safety expenses, for things like helmets, shoulder pads and concussion testing, incurred over the course of last fiscal year from the general fund into the activity fund.
Law allows the general fund to pay for activity spending deemed necessary for safety, Ehn indicated.
Gate admissions to games has been down since before the pandemic. COVID-related funds for schools were infused into the activity fund once when the general fund was lagging.
Ehn said that now “our general fund is much healthier and our activities fund is definitely struggling. Our plan ... each August would be to come to you with this sort of request.”