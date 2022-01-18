The Wings Park Elementary School construction could be up to 95% complete by April, the Oelwein’s online school program has picked up a few more school districts and Oelwein’s enrollment has a few bubbles rolling through over the next five years, the Oelwein School Board learned at its regular meeting on Monday.
District administration has been engaged in five-year budget projecting, and Superintendent Josh Ehn and Business Manager Michael Rueber presented some findings at the meeting. A key consideration to keep in mind is that the five-year forecast shows a dip in enrollment with larger classes graduating in fiscal years 2025 (113 students) and 2026 (111) and only three classes of more than 100 students coming up behind them.
The School Board will soon be working on its next annual budget, Ehn said.
In the consent agenda, the board approved Oelwein Online School agreements with the South Winneshiek and Wapsie Valley school districts. Oelwein Online will accept students from each of the districts and they agree to pay 90% of the Regular Program District cost per pupil of $7,048 per semester per student.
Among the business items, the board approved a five-year renewal of a lease for copiers with Access Systems. It locks in a new monthly payment of $7,264.14 for the fleet of copiers throughout the district. Aside from the equipment and technology upgraded, the lease includes all parts, labor and toner to maintain them, as well as an electronic fax service.
The board also began a review of board policies that will continue through the year.