The Oelwein Schools Transportation Department, Hazleton Fire Department and Buchanan County Sheriffs Office responded Monday morning when the rear tire or hub of a school bus “malfunctioned and overheated causing a small fire," Superintendent Josh Ehn reported. 

"The two students on the bus were evacuated and safely removed to a nearby home," Ehn said in a district news release. "The fire was extinguished by the driver using the onboard fire extinguisher. Emergency personnel including the Hazleton Fire Department and Buchanan County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.”

