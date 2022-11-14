The Oelwein Schools Transportation Department, Hazleton Fire Department and Buchanan County Sheriffs Office responded Monday morning when the rear tire or hub of a school bus “malfunctioned and overheated causing a small fire," Superintendent Josh Ehn reported.
"The two students on the bus were evacuated and safely removed to a nearby home," Ehn said in a district news release. "The fire was extinguished by the driver using the onboard fire extinguisher. Emergency personnel including the Hazleton Fire Department and Buchanan County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.”
Other bus routes in the school district "scrambled to pick up all of the students on the bus route, getting everyone to school safely," Ehn said.
When firefighters arrived on scene for the 7:18 a.m. page, the driver had evacuated the students from the bus and used his extinguisher, Hazleton Fire Chief Shawn Streittmatter said.
Hazleton Assistant Fire Chief Jared Little was among three who responded before determining they had enough personnel.
“The flames were extinguished when we got there, but the bus was still very hot,” Little said. “We put water on it to make sure it wasn’t going to light back up.”
Firefighters were on scene 30 to 45 minutes, Little said.
Little happens to work for a repair company outside of Aurora that performs maintenance for the school district.
After working on the bus on Monday, Little reported back.
“There was water in the air brake system, and it froze, which didn’t allow the right side brakes to release. They were dragging when he was driving, and eventually they got hot and started on fire,” Little said.
“We’re going to replace the brakes, and they’ve got to make sure they’re draining the moisture out every night especially when it’s cold like this so it doesn’t freeze,” Little said.
Towing was privately arranged, per the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
"A big thank you to all of the first responders that assisted at the scene and to our drivers and Central office staff for helping get all of the students to school safely," Ehn concluded.