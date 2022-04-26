Elementary school secretary Karen Spragg used her podium time last Wednesday after accepting an Employee of the Year Award for all she does for Oelwein Community Schools to thank everyone else.
However, Superintendent Josh Ehn made certain that everyone at the ceremony in the Oelwein Middle School auditorium knew a few reasons that they needed to thank the 16-year veteran of the school district.
“For the past six years, she gets up early, shows up before 6 o’clock in the morning, and does all of our substitute calling, which in the past two or three years has been literally insane,” Ehn said. “It’s a job that goes many times without thanks.
“Besides doing that hard work, and the daily grind being a building secretary, she also manages our Medicaid billing, another long and tedious job that requires miles of paperwork data entry and patience.”
The anonymous person who nominated her for the award sponsored by the Oelwein Rotary Club said the is the glue that holds together Wings Park Elementary.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she is currently the building secretary at Parkside Elementary, because of remodeling closing Wings Park this school year. She will return there when it reopens.
“Thank you for this special honor and award, and yes it has been a very challenging year,” Spragg said at the podium. “But I’m thankful for the other secretaries, the staff members, the principals and our substitutes who help us get through the day the best we can.
“Also, the substitutes are needed very badly, so if any of you know of anybody ...”
The audience laughter drowned her out, but she finished, “who would like a job, please contact Karen Seeders in the central office or if you drive a bus. I’ll be glad to give them their own personal wake up call in the morning.”
She talked about her family.
“One of the things I’ve enjoyed this year at Parkside is I have my great granddaughter there,” Spragg said. “She is in first grade. And it’s so wonderful to have her there, to see her smiling face and the hugs and her ‘I love you grandmas.” And we are both looking forward to moving back to Wings Park.”
She finished with an emotional thanking of her family, friends and co-workers for helping her through the death of her daughter.