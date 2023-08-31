Main dish options for Oelwein School District hot lunches are listed. They are the same at all buildings.

Alternate entrees offered daily are either a turkey, ham or cheese sandwich.

Sides vary by building. See www.oelweinschools.com/families/lunch-menus or download the Oelwein CSD app.

Friday, Sept. 1

Chicken strips

Monday, Sept. 5

No school, Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 5

No school, teacher professional development

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Crispitos

Thursday, Sept. 7

Sloppy joe on whole grain roll

Friday, Sept. 8

Pepperoni pizza

Monday, Sept. 11

Mr. Rib on whole grain bun

