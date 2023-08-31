Main dish options for Oelwein School District hot lunches are listed. They are the same at all buildings.
Alternate entrees offered daily are either a turkey, ham or cheese sandwich.
Sides vary by building. See www.oelweinschools.com/families/lunch-menus or download the Oelwein CSD app.
Friday, Sept. 1
Chicken strips
Monday, Sept. 5
No school, Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 5
No school, teacher professional development
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Crispitos
Thursday, Sept. 7
Sloppy joe on whole grain roll
Friday, Sept. 8
Pepperoni pizza
Monday, Sept. 11
Mr. Rib on whole grain bun