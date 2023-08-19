Oelwein School District classes resume Aug. 23, per the 2023-24 district calendar. Here are the main dish options, which will be the same across the school buildings, according to Hallie Roth, who heads food service and other departments.
To view sides, which vary by location, visit https://www.oelweinschools.com/families/lunch-menus.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Lunch entree options: cheeseburger, or sandwich of ham, turkey or cheese
Thursday, Aug. 24
Entree options: spaghetti, or sandwich of ham, turkey or cheese
Friday, Aug. 25
Entree options: chicken fries, or sandwich of ham, turkey or cheese
Monday, Aug. 28
Entree options: mandarin orange chicken jr., or sandwich of ham, turkey or cheese