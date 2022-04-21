Because of the pandemic, Oelwein Rotary wasn’t able to give out a Teacher of the Year Award since 2019. So, on Wednesday evening, the service club gave out three of those and three Oelwein School District Employee of the Year awards.{/span}
The ceremony was held during the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development’s Business after Five gathering at the middle school.{/span}
Receiving Teacher of the Year awards were Hannah Ewalt, Todd Kastli and Kelli Roth.
Receiving Employee of the Year Awards were associate Laura Conner, associate April LaRiviere and building secretary Karen Spragg.
Laura Conner has worked for Oelwein schools for nine years serving as an associate in many capacities. Most recently working closely with behavior students.
“Saying that Laura takes on our most challenging students, may be an understatement,” said Ehn. “She does this job with patience, compassion and love.
“She is also a vital part of our Afterschool Program making sure kids have even more opportunities beyond what she has already provided.”
Elementary school teacher Hannah Ewalt has been with Oelwein now for four years.
“We brought her in to teach middle school special ed because after interviewing her we knew we wanted to get her into the district to whichever openings we had,” Ehn said. “She then moved to Wings Park to take on third grade.
“Hannah has the skill and background to work anywhere she wants, but she chooses Oelwein.”
High school teacher Todd Kastli is a 1981 Oelwein graduate who returned to his home district after a foray out West.
“After leaving to spend some time in Wyoming, Mr. Kastli returned to Oelwein with his wife Nancy to teach, coach, and raise their kids,” Ehn said. “He has taught Industrial Technology at Oelwein for 28 years and has taught countless kids how to weld, use a table saw, a lathe and tape measure.
“I think he would tell you it’s not about the tools, he just wants kids to learn to think for themselves and to be able to solve their own problems. He has certainly taught them that!”
Associate April LaRiviere joined Little Husky Learning Center in January of last year.
“She is currently serving our most delicate students as a one on one aide in our preschool special education classroom,” Ehn said.
Her nominator said she is always goes above and beyond for the students and is always coming up with new ideas to help them succeed.
“She stays steady and patient in a classroom that is often stressful and, too many, would be very overwhelming,” the nomination said. “In a school year that has been difficult to find the help we have needed her and she has been the one who has always had my back and willing to always go above her expected duties to help.”
Social studies and special education teacher Kelli Roth is a longtime Oelwein resident who began her career in education as an associate and then decided to get her teaching degree. She has been teaching in Oelwein for 11 years.
“Kelli has also served as the 21st century Afterschool Program coordinator for the high school, building camps and student tables that will help students feel connected to the school,” Ehn said. “She goes out of her way to make sure all students and I mean all students know that there is someone here that loves and cares about them.”
Karen Spragg has been with the district for 16 years. She was the longtime Parkside building secretary, until it closed in 2019, when she moved with the first graders to Wings Park. Her nominator called her “the glue that keeps our school together.”
“For over six years she has worked as our morning substitute caller, a job that has gotten harder and harder every year,” Ehn said. “Besides doing this hard work along with the daily grind of being a building secretary, she manages our medicaid billing — another long and tedious job that requires miles of paperwork, data entry, and patience.”