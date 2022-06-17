Approving several handbooks and a school safety plan is on the agenda when the Oelwein School Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the Central Administration Office.
Approval of the school safety plan is scheduled at the end of the regular business part of the meeting, upon emergence from a closed session for records that are authorized to be kept confidential, citing an open meetings law exception under state code 21.5(1)(j).
In the Oelwein Online (O2) Handbook, clarifications were made the the amount of hours spent per grade level — six hours a day, 30 hours a week, 1,080 hours a year, as allowed by state law.
For grades K-5 (O2), requirements will be two to three hours logged daily in the learning management system software, one daily reading / math Zoom, and one Zoom weekly of each of — physical education, music, art and social emotional learning.
For grades 6-8 (O2), requirements will be four to five hours logged daily in the learning management system software, and one Zoom weekly each of physical education, social emotional learning and “specials.”
For grades 9-12 (O2), requirements will be six hours logged daily in the learning management system software and one social emotional learning Zoom per week.
Students will be required to check email daily and check in with staff weekly.
Transfer dates within the district have been updated.
A contract will be signed when students pick up their devices.
Wings Park, Oelwein Middle School, Oelwein High School and Activity handbooks will all also be updated.
A swimming sharing agreement with the Cedar Falls School District for the coming school year and driver’s education sharing with West Central for this summer and the the coming year, are among consent agenda items which are not separately discussed unless the board requests.