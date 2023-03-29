Building improvements and administrative structural changes, while they might have drawn more coverage at the Oelwein School District this year, weren’t the only significant changes as Superintendent Josh Ehn discussed additional highlights with a theme of engaging students.
Activities have been gaining ground, and new ones have been added as a means to interest more students.
An emphasis on encouraging student attendance has been yielding results. Preliminary testing shows students have been gaining ground at multiple buildings, Ehn said.
The reimagined alternative school to assist with behaviors was brought back to Oelwein this year as Odyssey.
CONSTRUCTION
The 40,000-plus square-foot Wings Park Elementary was renovated with a 13,000 square-foot wing added to the back. An enclosed office area, an open-plan cafeteria separate from the gym, a second library and a total of 17 classrooms were part of the $11 million renovation that Invision Architects, Boyd Jones Construction Management and the Oelwein School Board showcased to the community on Aug. 17.
“Pretty significant,” Ehn said.
There were very few new building-type issues, Ehn said, noting things have gone very well.
“(We) have had lots of excitement about that building still,” he said.
The Oelwein High School science wing and office entrance, as part of this project, also received a refresh.
The Little Husky Learning Center wooden playground was remodeled into a metal and rubber-coated playground, done for ease of sanitation and safety using pandemic-related federal relief funds for schools from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act, round three.
LEADERSHIP CHANGES
Connie Adams joined the district as principal of Oelwein Online and the Odyssey alternative school, housed at Parkside School.
Derek Kuennen served as interim principal of Oelwein High School while Principal Tim Hadley was on military leave June 1 to Oct. 1.
Kuennen then assumed the role of assistant principal. Activities Director Jamie Jacobs added curriculum and special education coordinator to her duties.
On Dec. 19, the school district restructured the management team, consisting of operations director (Hallie Roth), grounds director (Mike Haun), environmental services director (Jim Prouty) and lead building cooks (Julie Boies, Tina Lewis, Kerry Taylor and Elizabeth Zaruba).
Ehn credited Roth’s “accountability and leadership management.” She has helped, Ehn said, in coordinating inside and outside the school system, helping to manage requests for facilities being upgraded or changed, and assisting in communicating priorities to staff and other directors.
Mike Haun took over as grounds director. “It’s been certainly an active winter,” Ehn said, “So that’s been good.” Ehn is looking forward to Haun “taking on the ballfields” this spring.
In the transportation and custodial departments, it has been useful to have different layers of support, Ehn said. Jim Prouty shifted from maintenance to custodial, letting him focus on one area, an adjustment which is “improving communications,” Ehn said.
“We believe it will be beneficial long term for turnover and recruitment of staff,” Ehn said.
“Having effective leadership; effective, transparent and trusted communicators, and having the right people in all those positions increases productivity, reliability, (and) staff job satisfaction,” Ehn said.
ACTIVITIES
Across all sports, the district has shown an increased level of competitiveness, Ehn said.
The boys won a cross country state qualifier and were fifth at 2A state in 2022. They were fourth at state in 2021.
“We’ve seen, whether it be junior high, JV level, our sports, across the board, are being competitive in the games they play. That, over time, is going to increase participation rates. It’ll make us more competitive at the varsity level, as well,” Ehn said.
The Husky Adventures before and after-school program continues to bring new activities to the forefront “that we hope to see grow,” Ehn said.
Fourth Grade Chess Club and e-sports at Parkside are new this year.
The Oelwein Middle School Lego League that began last year, competed this year.
“They were just points away from going to state,” Ehn said. “Those folks are really excited about next year.”
After a few years, “Competitive archery this year … sent dozens of kids down to state that qualified.”
“Trapshooting’s going to start here in a few weeks,” Ehn said.
Listing all the activities now available to students in the District, Ehn noted that many came about in the past five years.
What is driving the innovation in activities?
“It’s trying to find opportunities for all kids. It’s knowing that kids succeed when they are connected to school,” Ehn said.
“Not all kids — and I think unfortunately maybe, a declining number of kids — want to participate in traditional sports,” Ehn said.
The goal shifts to meeting them where they are, he indicated.
“I feel like, with the Husky Adventures, and with the attitude of our board and administrators, we support all ideas as crazy as they may sound, and we try to figure out what’s going to get kids connected to school,” Ehn said.
ATTENDANCE
The Students First Team, with family and student services director Barb Schmitz, meets weekly to discuss how the district is serving all students. Schmitz left a counseling role for the new position the district created from at-risk dropout prevention funds.
“One of the components we look at is student attendance,” Ehn said.
Coming out of the pandemic, in the 2021-22 more traditional environment, the district attendance rate dropped to 88% of seats filled on a given day across all buildings and grade levels. Broken down by students, 75% of students missed 10 or fewer days, meaning 25% of students missed more than 10 days, which is termed “chronic absenteeism.”
The state average is 94% of seats filled district-wide.
This year, the district updated its attendance policies and internal procedures: “How we accept attendance, how we talk to parents, how we interact with (and) follow up with attendance,” Ehn said.
Since fall, families can report a student’s absence and the reason for it on the district’s app, the board heard on Aug. 15. Depending on the reason, an administrator or counselor might follow up.
The goal by the end of the school year is to have 93% positive attendance.
“As of February, coming out of cold and flu season, our district average is 93.5%,” Ehn said.
Simply broaching the topic of attendance with families, he said, can bring up doubts.
“But we’ve tried to take a positive approach in terms of ‘how can we help you?’ ‘what’s going on so we understand,’ and ‘how can we help solve the issues if there are any?’ It feels like there’s been a positive result from that,” Ehn said.
ACADEMICS
Academic growth is reported a year behind. Preliminary testing results are showing positive growth at the high school, middle school and Wings Park Elementary.
Iowa statewide standardized testing will begin the first week in April.
“That will truly be the test whether we hit the nail on the head or not, but our preliminary results show positive growth,” Ehn said.
This is the first year of implementing a new, comprehensive reading and literacy curriculum for grades K-4, which incorporates some social studies cross-curricular components, Ehn noted. Grades 5-8 will be next in line for this new literacy curriculum.
ODYSSEY AND O2
The Odyssey reimagined alternative program addressing behaviors started its first year with three students and, in November, grew to five, ranging from grades 5-8 after educator teams at their buildings recommended them.
Oelwein Online continues to add “a couple new enrollments every week,” Ehn said.
Principal Adams told the board in December they are gaining about 1.5 students coming in for each student returning to in-person, a net of half a student a week.