When school resumes at Oelwein next week, families will be able to report a student’s absence and the reason for it on the district’s app, Superintendent Josh Ehn said Monday.

Ehn showed the Oelwein School Board on Monday how to submit a student absence using the app, sharing his phone screen on the overhead and webcast. Families and district staff will be trained on how the app works, he indicated.

