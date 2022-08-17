When school resumes at Oelwein next week, families will be able to report a student’s absence and the reason for it on the district’s app, Superintendent Josh Ehn said Monday.
Ehn showed the Oelwein School Board on Monday how to submit a student absence using the app, sharing his phone screen on the overhead and webcast. Families and district staff will be trained on how the app works, he indicated.
Depending on the reason for the absence, an administrator or counselor might follow up.
“Right now our leadership teams and our administrators aren’t really interacting with attendance data until it’s over — the school year’s over, the quarter’s over, the student’s already missed 20-30 days,” Ehn said.
With this app function, he said, “They’re doing it sooner because they’re interacting with the live data.
“Ultimately the goal is to get kids to come to school more frequently, build better habits, have more accountability and (educators to) react more frequently, when students aren’t here.
The app, “Oelwein CSD,” is found on the Google Play and Apple iPhone app stores, Ehn said.
“The very top tab there, you see ‘student attendance,’” Ehn said. “Instead of having to call into the school and talk to a secretary, you can just click on that… put in your student name, date they’re going to be gone, what time of day they will be gone, type of absence — this is where we do some customization.”
“Depending on the answer you select, it can ask for more information. So sickness, medical appointment, funeral, student refusal — so the student’s refusing to come to school, family leave, legal or college visit.
“We had lots of discussions about family leaves,” Ehn said. “Folks that decided to take their family on vacation, it’s traditionally been an unexcused absence.
“The rules are, it’ll go in as an unexcused absence, it’ll prompt a school administrator to reach out to you to discuss what type of absence it is. The school administrator can then determine if it’s a reasonable family absence or not, and they can (maybe) excuse it.”
“(It) doesn’t make a whole lot of sense if you’re getting penalized for missing PE class if you’re at a dance competition which is physically active,” Ehn said noting “an example that was shared.”
“So we’re just trying to create some common sense into the attendance rules to allow decision makers to make some decisions,” Ehn said.
And to allow for early intervention if needed.
“This is an important one. Let’s say my student is refusing to come to school and I’ve tried to get him out of bed. I click ‘student refusal,’ and it prompts you, would you like to be contacted by a member of our student services team regarding the absence.”
Submitting the absence form, Ehn said, “That’ll then prompt one of our school counselors to reach out to that family to coordinate trying to get that student to school for that day.
“So it’s real-time information.
“There’s going to be the training and communication with parents, to work with all our buildings … and administrators to make sure they’re interacting with data all frequently as well.
“Hopefully (it’s) an improvement from parents’ side, from students’ and our side, how we’re interactinwg when students aren’t here,” he said.
“That’s the new lift for the start of the school year,” Ehn said.