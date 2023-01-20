A new Oelwein Huskies mascot has been rolled out, Activities Director Jamie Jacobs told the Oelwein School Board recently.
“Champ is not going away. But he’s seen better days. So we got him a sister,” Jacobs said. “The coaches, students and staff voted to name her Moxie, and that means swagger, determination and grit.”
Last spring, the Oelwein School District was awarded funds to purchase the new mascot costume by the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation.
“She’s a little more cartoony looking, a little more friendly-looking for our younger kids, so that way it’s not as scary to look at or terrifying when they see her walking around the halls,” Jacobs said.
“Champ will still be around, will still come out, but probably be using Moxie a little bit more since she’s a little cleaner and kid-friendly,” Jacobs concluded.
Superintendent Josh Ehn credited board member Erin Ryan with originating the idea for a new mascot years ago.
“At the Iowa Association of School Boards conference six years ago, Erin learned about the school district and their branding and kind of having like a college aspect to it, and really drove a lot of our conversations we’ve had in terms of branding, our logo, all that stuff. She wanted a new mascot, and just didn’t work out, was a little expensive, but the idea never died,” Ehn said.
“Then Jamie came along, and (had) this idea for a new mascot, and I was like, ‘weird,’ because we had a company we’d worked with, had the design, had a budget, the whole thing, sent her the information, she writes the grant, gets it,” Ehn said.
“This was an idea that originated here with a board member. I wanted to give her props for facilitating that,” Ehn said.
“Jamie did a lot of work to get it done,” Ehn said. “I can’t take any credit.”