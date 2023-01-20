Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Moxie, at left, the new addition to the Oelwein Huskies mascots, will be joining Champ, at right, to hype up crowds, after a recent introduction to students. Her name means force of character, swagger or grit.

 COURTESY KAREN SEEDERS | OELWEIN SCHOOLS

A new Oelwein Huskies mascot has been rolled out, Activities Director Jamie Jacobs told the Oelwein School Board recently.

“Champ is not going away. But he’s seen better days. So we got him a sister,” Jacobs said. “The coaches, students and staff voted to name her Moxie, and that means swagger, determination and grit.”

