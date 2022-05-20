Five years after the then-Oelwein School Board voted to close the Oelwein Academy, the current board approved on a 5-0 vote reopening a program for students on individualized education plans at the recommendation of Superintendent Josh Ehn on Monday.
Director Bob Kalb was absent.
Ehn attributed the Oelwein Academy’s closure five years ago to poor design and lack of administrative oversight.
“Students were kind of left on their own with a staff member or several staff members,” Ehn said. “It was a good concept that we didn’t have a good handle on it, in terms of administration.
“When the board voted to close it, I said at the time I’d like to bring this back because I think it has value,” Ehn said.
This year, the school district sent seven students to be educated at the Waverly-Shell Rock Lied Center in Waverly, which has a behavior focus, at a cost of $40,000 plus per student.
“I think we have the ability to do it, it’s just a matter of getting the staff here and putting a program together,” Ehn said.
Some of the structure is already in place with
general education available from Oelwein Online, known as O2, he said.
“Longer than a year ago, (O2 Principal) Jacklyn (Letzring) and I, and some of our friends at the AEA (area education agency), have had this vision of, what would it look like if we brought the program back and leveraged our online school as an opportunity to provide the gen-ed classes while also providing the behavior support these students need in-person,” Ehn said.
“So the vision of Odyssey was born in that vein.”
“I’ve spent a year, working with the AEA and our team to develop, build out what we think this would look like,” Ehn said.
The program will first serve grades five through eight as that is where the most students who would qualify for such a program are, Ehn said.
“We have four or five that would qualify at the middle school level,” he said, as opposed to “maybe two” at the high school.
Ehn said he would like to expand the program to grades 5-12 with middle- and high-school tracks. Students would come to school to get specially designed instruction around behavior or their academic goals. Most core classes will be offered through Oelwein Online, such as science, English, math and social studies.
“The site of that virtual learning is flexible, so maybe at school, maybe at home depending on the student’s needs,” Ehn said.
“A component we’re going to add in that we think is real important is those job skills,” Ehn said. “Making sure those kids have an opportunity to work, and leveraging some of the resources we have in our community to make sure those kids are getting an opportunity to build — what’s it like to show up on time, get along with my coworkers, get a paycheck.”
Another program goal is that students will graduate, either with an Oelwein Online diploma or after successfully reintegrating into the general education setting with continued individualized education plan supports.
This summer the first- and third-grade levels will decamp Parkside back to a remodeled Wings Park Elemetnary.
“We’ll be able to renovate a bit and prep the site for these students,” Ehn said of O2 Odysey.
STAFFING
As for staffing, Ehn said a full-time special education teacher is already “hired and prepped and ready to come into the program.”
As to Letzring’s transferable experience, Ehn said she ran a Job Corps program for two summers. As the school district’s truancy officer, she worked with students in the court system.
“So (she) has the skillset necessary to lead this program and help those kids find wings, and be successful,” Ehn said.
“We have a principal onsite, we have teachers onsite who can support the students as well,” he said.
Odyssey will keep a low 1:3 staff-to-student ratio and will not be able to accommodate students requiring 1:1 associates, according to Monday’s board agenda packet.
ADMISSION
All students being considered for admission into Odyssey must have an individualized education plan (IEP) that explicitly states behavior is a concern, according to the board agenda packet. Admission will be determined by the local education agency administration based on the recommendation of each student’s IEP team.
Odyssey may not be the appropriate placement for a student who is multiple grade levels behind and needs significant academic support, the agenda packet states.
WRAP UP
For anyone not versed in Homer’s “Odyssey,” although Odysseus struggled and made mistakes, he ends up being a hero as he finds his own way, Ehn said.
“It’s beneficial to the district, there’s a financial side, which is nice,” Ehn said.
Ehn said he didn’t want to detract from the current school serving this population.
“I just think that if you can educate your kids in the home district with home resources, where these kids are probably going to grow up and live and work, we have an obligation to try,” Ehn said.