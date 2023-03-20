Oelwein School District financial administrators presented at the recent School Board meeting the proposed levy rate of 13.56172 for the fiscal budget year ending June 30, 2024.
Compared to the current year’s rate, of 13.82491, the budget year 2024 proposed rate of 13.56172 amounts to a $26.31 savings on the Oelwein School District’s asking on a $100,000 house next tax and fiscal year, 2023-2024.
Superintendent Josh Ehn estimated the savings on a $100,000 house.
“The proposed tax rate (…) is 13.561(72), which is a reduction, about 30 cents on every $1,000, it would be $30 saved on a $100,000 house — so it’s not insignificant,” Ehn told the board.
The updated budget numbers will be published ahead of the budget hearing, which was set for 7 p.m. April 3 at the Central Office. Some of the numbers are highlighted here. The board will vote on what they publish. They also discussed the fiscal 2023 re-estimated budget.
Property tax is communicated in mixed decimals called a mill rate. A mill of 1 equals $1 in property tax levied per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value, per Investopedia.
Last March, the board set the levy for the current fiscal and tax year at a mill rate of 13.82491, so less than half a cent over $13.82 per $1,000 assessed value. This year’s proposed tax rate is 13.56172, so less than one-fifth of a cent over $13.56 per $1,000 assessed, a reduction of 26.319 cents per $1,000 assessed, which comes to $26.31 saved on a $100,000 house.
The state Department of Management sent an email Monday saying that the last of the valuations should be accurate. The valuations were adjusted to account for a state error. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 181 into law Feb. 20, which fixes an error in a 2021 property tax law, per the Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Owing to the state error, the deadline to certify the budget to higher taxing authorities like the county and state is now about April 30.
“Based on discussion last time (Feb. 21), we didn’t hear a lot of consensus one way or the other,” Ehn said on March 13. “So we went back to just where we felt the district was in the best position to get everything we needed and not ask the public for any more than what we thought we needed, kind of thread the needle.”
The district is also publishing its budget re-estimate as the state requires when any of the funds highlighted on the budget worksheet fluctuate 10% from what was published last spring.
“If you hit 10%, you have to republish, you have to revote,” Ehn said.
The budget sheet being published averages certain fund changes over three fiscal years, budget year 2024, current year 2023 re-estimated and actual 2022.
During this time:
• Total intake from taxes levied on property decreased 1.1%. Total levies — if all paid — brought or would bring the school district over $4.8 million in years ending June 30, 2022 ($4,851,743), and 2023 ($4,895,159), falling to over $4.7 million in 2024 ($4,747,137).
Meanwhile the intake from income surtax rose 34.3%, from $276,713 in 2022 to $503,478 in 2023 then hovered at $498,736 in budget 2024.
• Non-instructional programs increased 11.1% from just over $1 million in 2022 to $1.3 million in budget 2024.
• Instruction increased 5%, from $13.1 million in 2022 to $14.2 million in 2023 to $14.4 million in budget 2024. A 4.4% increase for the Oelwein Certified Education Association was approved Monday.
• Total support services increased 8.1% from $5.8 million in 2022 to $6.8 million in budget 2024. This includes student support, instructional staff support, three types of administration (school, business and central, and operation and maintenance), and student transportation.
•A 57% drop in “total other expenditures” was driven by spending for “facilities acquisition and construction,” the only significant change among three lines in this category. This line went from over $12 million in the fiscal year spanning July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, at the time of the bulk of construction — the renovation to Oelwein High School and renovation and addition to Wings Park Elementary. Spending continued into late summer of 2022, with $1.6 million in construction spending showing up in the fiscal year spanning July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
“In March 2021, when we set the budget,” Ehn told the Daily Register, “we were projecting moving into the building by February or March 2022. But with construction delays, we obviously didn’t get moved in until August 2022, causing a fairly significant amount of construction costs to be pushed across the fiscal year 2023 timeline.”
In fiscal year 2024, there is $813,000 budgeted on the construction spending line.