The Oelwein School District will again offer free breakfast and lunch to youth ages 1-18, on weekdays from Monday, June 6-Friday, July 29; closed July 4.
Breakfast will be 7:30 to 9 a.m. Lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. No registration or identification is required.
Locations will be:
• Little Husky Learning Center, 317 8th Ave SE Oelwein
• Wings Park Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave NE Oelwein
• Parkside Elementary, 301 Sixth Ave SW Oelwein
• Hazleton American Legion, 105 Hayes Street West Hazleton
• Middle School — only open in June — 300 12th Ave SE Oelwein
For details contact Food Services Director Hallie Roth, 319-238-8894.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.