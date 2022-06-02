Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Oelwein School District will again offer free breakfast and lunch to youth ages 1-18, on weekdays from Monday, June 6-Friday, July 29; closed July 4.

Breakfast will be 7:30 to 9 a.m. Lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. No registration or identification is required.

Locations will be:

• Little Husky Learning Center, 317 8th Ave SE Oelwein

• Wings Park Elementary, 111 Eighth Ave NE Oelwein

• Parkside Elementary, 301 Sixth Ave SW Oelwein

• Hazleton American Legion, 105 Hayes Street West Hazleton

• Middle School — only open in June — 300 12th Ave SE Oelwein

For details contact Food Services Director Hallie Roth, 319-238-8894.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Tags

Trending Food Videos