The Oelwein Schools will host “backpack night” on Monday, Aug. 23.
This is a night to meet the teachers and see where your student’s desk will be. Each student can drop off their backpack and supplies.
Pre-kindergartners through eighth-graders will meet from 5-7 p.m. at their student’s school, be it Little Husky Learning Center (in back of the High School), Parkside, Sacred Heart or Oelwein Middle School.
Wings Park Elementary remains under construction through mid-spring. First- and third-graders will attend Parkside Elementary School this fall. Second- and fourth-graders are at Sacred Heart school.
Ninth-graders and new students will meet at 6 p.m. at the High School. The gym doors by the Husky dog statue are acting as the “main entrance” owing to construction.
Oelwein Online (O2) orientation is taking place virtually. Supply and technology pickup is Friday and Monday. Families with an O2 student should be receiving email updates from the school on Fridays.
School starts Tuesday, Aug. 24.