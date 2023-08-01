Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.