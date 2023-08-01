Any students returning to the Oelwein School District can only be registered online through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal now through Aug. 11.
Log in to the Parent Portal and click ‘Online Registration’ at the bottom left of the screen to begin. If you do not have access to the internet, a computer or mobile device, or if you need extra assistance registering, please call the registration help line at 319-238-8895 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. New students or students not previously enrolled in Little Husky’s Pre-K program can use the link on our website at https://www.oelweinschools.com/parents/ registration-information.
Once you’ve completed registration for a new student, you will need to call the registration help line to have your Parent Portal account setup. Once you access your parent portal account, you will be able to pay your registration fees.
Activity passes and Driver’s Ed classes are not paid for during registration.
Call the high school office after Aug. 1 at 319-283-3536, ext 6.
A link to a list of school fees is provided on our website at the URL listed above.
Activity pass rates are: students $25, adult single $80, family $175, age 55 and up single $60.
Full and reduced-lunch rates, which are by approved meal application only, are shown.
MEALS
Breakfast Prices: PK-12 and Reduced (by approved meal app.)
1 day $2.15, reduced rate $0.30
A la carte Milk $0.50 (One milk is included with hot lunch.)
Lunch Prices PK-12 and Reduced (by approved meal app.)
1 day $3.25, reduced rate $0.40
Adult $4.85
- All lunch fees can be paid on Infinite Campus or at any of the building offices.
HIGH SCHOOL:
Text Rental $40 full, $20 reduced lunch rate
Band Uniform Maint. $25, $12.50
Drum and Horn rental $35, $17.50
Choir robe fee $10, $5
Driver’s Ed. $350, $350 (paid at time of course acceptance)
HS Annual (yearbook) $50 if purchased by Nov. 1; $55 after Nov. 1.
MIDDLE SCHOOL:
Text Rental $40 full, $20 reduced lunch rate
MS Annual $15
Drum and Horn Rental, $35, $17.50
ELEMENTARY:
Textbook Rent $20, $10 reduced lunch rate
4-YEAR-OLD PRESCHOOL – OELWEIN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Half Day $0, reduced $0
Full Day (four days a week) $238 per month, $238 reduced ($4.15 an hour times 3 hours a day times four days a week times four weeks a month.
Fees due the 15 of each month in September through April.