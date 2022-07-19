Oelwein School District registration for 2022-2023 will open Monday, Aug. 1.
The registration help line is 319-238-8895 but is not yet available, per a recording.
This will mark the school district’s fifth year since beginning online registration. The district, noting that the process has become smoother and more familiar for parents and staff, said it will keep registration 100% remote this year.
Any students returning to the Oelwein School District can only be registered online through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal from Aug. 1-Aug. 12 — https://oelweinia.infinitecampus.org/campus/portal/oelwein.jsp. After you log in, click “More” at the bottom-left, then “Online Registration” to begin. If you do not have access to the internet, a computer or mobile device, or if you need extra assistance registering, please call the registration help line at 319-238-8895 between 8 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Students who were enrolled in the Oelwein Online academy, students who are new to the district, or students who have not previously been enrolled in Little Husky’s Pre-K program will need to register with the New Student Registration through the Infinite Campus Online Registration — https://oelweinia.infinitecampus.org/campus/apps/olr/application/login/kiosk-app-type. Once you’ve completed registration for a new student, you will need to call the registration help line (319-238-8895) to have your Parent Portal account setup. Once you access your parent portal account, you will be able to pay your registration fees.
Children entering 4-year-old preschool, the form link provided says it is no longer accepting responses. Call the help line (319-238-8895).
Activity passes and driver’s ed classes will not be paid for during registration this year. You can call the high school office after Aug. 3 at 319-283-3536 ext. 2.
For information about registering for the alternative high school, please call the high school office at 319-283-3536 after Aug. 3.
