The Oelwein Support Staff Association proposed a total package increase of 11.64% — $2 more per hour plus insurance — for the 2022-23 contract year, and 8.37% higher than the School Board Negotiations Committee’s first offer, as negotiations opened on Wednesday.
“Another $20 on insurance plus the $2 yields a package (increase) of 11.642%,” Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register Thursday afternoon, of the OSSA request.
The School Board Negotiations Committee proposed a 3.27% total package increase for the support staff. Most would see a 25-cent an hour raise — except that department leaders at each building would see a $1 leadership bonus, the district proposed.
Between the OSSA and Oelwein School District opening proposals, there is about a $1.75 gap for the support staff base wage ($1.85 for secretary/clerical) — except building department leaders, making their district-proposed raise just 75 cents less for them than the union requested.
The $2 total package raise would bring wages to:
• $14.31/$14.76 for associates/para-educators
• $15.95/$16.05 for custodial day/night
• $14.21 for food service
• $15 for secretarial
• $21.58 for transportation.
For language, the association requested:
• that using COVID money, employees who are in their second year or more with the district receive a one time $500 bonus for all their extra work during the pandemic.
• that insurance stays the same
• ”Drivers would like to have further discussion about activities pay and how to make both sides happy.”
SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEE PROPOSAL FOR SUPPORT STAFF
The School Board Negotiations Committee proposed a 3.27% total package increase, and a 25-cent raise for the following:
• $12.56 for associates/$12.91 para-educators/health associate
• $14.20 for custodial/$14.30 night
• $12.46 for food service
• $13.15 for secretarial / clerical (a $1.85 difference)
• $19.83 for transportation
• No changes to longevity
• Health insurance rates will be settled on Feb. 24, said the district memo Superintendent Josh Ehn signed. The district was anticipating a 4.89% increase on its employer-cost of health insurance coverage, which could translate to a district increase, from $630, to $650 a month.
• The district proposed a leadership initiative, to “reward existing leadership positions that are already happening without recognition or compensation.”
• This is the third renewal of the 2019-20, five-year agreement.
LEADERSHIP INITIATIVE
The leadership initiative the district proposed would build in a step system to add incremental raises to the salary system with an aim to increase staff retention.
The total package cost would be up to $30,000 for 20 positions available. These would typically be lead cook, lead custodian and lead associate or para-educator at each building — two paras at Wings Park, and up to seven behavior program associates district-wide.
• This would compensate each leadership position with and annual stipend of $1,500, comparable to $1 an hour bonus, to be paid from September to May.
• An integrated hiring team would use an OSSA/OCSD agreed-on scoring matrix to determine who is awarded the leadership position.
• Broadly, the leaders would mentor new hires and support ordering, staffing coordination and communication.