OSSA negotiations

Oelwein Support Staff Association President Amanda Emery and teammate Jake Blitsch listen, in the background, along with business manager Michael Rueber, at left, as Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn, at right, makes a point as collective bargaining opened Wednesday.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

The Oelwein Support Staff Association proposed a total package increase of 11.64% — $2 more per hour plus insurance — for the 2022-23 contract year, and 8.37% higher than the School Board Negotiations Committee’s first offer, as negotiations opened on Wednesday.

“Another $20 on insurance plus the $2 yields a package (increase) of 11.642%,” Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register Thursday afternoon, of the OSSA request.

The School Board Negotiations Committee proposed a 3.27% total package increase for the support staff. Most would see a 25-cent an hour raise — except that department leaders at each building would see a $1 leadership bonus, the district proposed.

Between the OSSA and Oelwein School District opening proposals, there is about a $1.75 gap for the support staff base wage ($1.85 for secretary/clerical) — except building department leaders, making their district-proposed raise just 75 cents less for them than the union requested.

The $2 total package raise would bring wages to:

• $14.31/$14.76 for associates/para-educators

• $15.95/$16.05 for custodial day/night

• $14.21 for food service

• $15 for secretarial

• $21.58 for transportation.

For language, the association requested:

• that using COVID money, employees who are in their second year or more with the district receive a one time $500 bonus for all their extra work during the pandemic.

• that insurance stays the same

• ”Drivers would like to have further discussion about activities pay and how to make both sides happy.”

SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEE PROPOSAL FOR SUPPORT STAFF

The School Board Negotiations Committee proposed a 3.27% total package increase, and a 25-cent raise for the following:

• $12.56 for associates/$12.91 para-educators/health associate

• $14.20 for custodial/$14.30 night

• $12.46 for food service

• $13.15 for secretarial / clerical (a $1.85 difference)

• $19.83 for transportation

• No changes to longevity

• Health insurance rates will be settled on Feb. 24, said the district memo Superintendent Josh Ehn signed. The district was anticipating a 4.89% increase on its employer-cost of health insurance coverage, which could translate to a district increase, from $630, to $650 a month.

• The district proposed a leadership initiative, to “reward existing leadership positions that are already happening without recognition or compensation.”

• This is the third renewal of the 2019-20, five-year agreement.

LEADERSHIP INITIATIVE

The leadership initiative the district proposed would build in a step system to add incremental raises to the salary system with an aim to increase staff retention.

The total package cost would be up to $30,000 for 20 positions available. These would typically be lead cook, lead custodian and lead associate or para-educator at each building — two paras at Wings Park, and up to seven behavior program associates district-wide.

• This would compensate each leadership position with and annual stipend of $1,500, comparable to $1 an hour bonus, to be paid from September to May.

• An integrated hiring team would use an OSSA/OCSD agreed-on scoring matrix to determine who is awarded the leadership position.

• Broadly, the leaders would mentor new hires and support ordering, staffing coordination and communication.

