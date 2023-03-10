The Oelwein Certified Education Association (OCEA) has signed and thus ratified an agreement with the Oelwein School District for a 4.4% increase on their total compensation package, District Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
The base salary will have $1,400 added, with the new base starting at $42,400. Returning teachers will see the salary step scale aged one year.
No other language was agreed to at this time. Both parties agreed, Ehn said, to discuss ideas and policy changes informally prior to the publication and approval of the 2023-24 staff handbook.
The OCEA had opened negotiations on March 1 by requesting a 4.89% total package increase for $1,700 more on the starting salary, and a few language changes. The Oelwein School District countered with a 3.75% total package increase, for $1,100 more in wages, plus aging the salary schedule one year for a total starting wage of $42,100, base plus teacher salary supplement.
The teachers’ union noted their request was in line with the 8.7% cost of living adjustment to the Social Security primary insurance amount that started in 2023.
The health insurance rose by $20 a month from $650 to $670 for single, Ehn said, which affects everyone eligible (including both bargaining units, the certified teachers and support staff).
When the opening negotiations meetings concluded on March 1, Ehn had said, “Both parties’ offers were pretty reasonable,” and that he expected negotiations to go quickly.
As of Thursday, negotiations were “not final yet” with the Oelwein Support Staff Association (OSSA), Ehn said.