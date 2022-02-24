Labor negotiations began Wednesday in open session between an Oelwein School Board committee and teachers union. The two sides are about 1% apart in their opening proposals. Although subsequent meetings tend to be in closed session, these groups will meet next on Wednesday, March 2 at 4:30 p.m.
TEACHERS UNION
The Oelwein Certified Education Association proposed a 4.098% increase on the total certified package.
This falls below the cost of living adjustment (COLA), 5.9%, and inflation, 7.5%, the OCEA noted.
The union’s increase request totals $800 — $500 on the base and $300 on the teacher supplement salary (TSS).
Among language changes, OCEA requested:
• to increase the amount paid to compensate for personal days to the cost of a substitute teacher’s daily rate.
• that teachers who substitute outside of their regular classroom duties be compensated in pro-rated sub pay.
• to let teachers accumulate up to six personal days
• to add other family members to family leave days — and they requested in-person to change “family leave” to “bereavement days.” Classes they wanted added were siblings, in-laws, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEE PROPOSAL FOR TEACHERS
The Oelwein School Board Negotiations Committee proposed a 3% increase on the total certified (teachers) package, Schedule A.
The base of $35,875 would remain the same.
The district’s increase request places all $750 of the increase on the teacher salary supplement (TSS), bringing it to $4,875, for a starting wage of $40,750, with blanket exceptions.
Exceptions to the $750 TSS increase:
• An employee with a difference of greater than $2,000 from the retired salary schedule (2021-21) to the modernized schedule adopted under this agreement shall receive $600 in supplemental pay, affecting five employees.
• An employee with a difference of less than $2,000 from the retired salary schedule (2021-21) to the modernized schedule adopted under this agreement shall receive $338 in supplemental pay, affecting the remaining 97.5 employees.
• Health insurance rates will be settled on Feb. 24, said the district memo Superintendent Josh Ehn signed.
• The current employee contribution is $800 per month, and the district is proposing that remain the same. The district is anticipating a 4.89% increase on its employer-cost of health insurance coverage.
• This is year two of a five-year contract, for school years spanning 2021-26.
• The proposal would age the salary schedule a year.