Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

OCEA negotiations - Ehn returns with records

Superintendent Josh Ehn returns with a prior year’s data as negotiations between a School Board committee and the Oelwein Certified Education Association opened Wednesday. From left are district business manager Michael Rueber; along with OCEA teammate Steve Bunn and President Derek Kuennen, who both teach at the senior high.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

Labor negotiations began Wednesday in open session between an Oelwein School Board committee and teachers union. The two sides are about 1% apart in their opening proposals. Although subsequent meetings tend to be in closed session, these groups will meet next on Wednesday, March 2 at 4:30 p.m.

TEACHERS UNION

The Oelwein Certified Education Association proposed a 4.098% increase on the total certified package.

This falls below the cost of living adjustment (COLA), 5.9%, and inflation, 7.5%, the OCEA noted.

The union’s increase request totals $800 — $500 on the base and $300 on the teacher supplement salary (TSS).

Among language changes, OCEA requested:

• to increase the amount paid to compensate for personal days to the cost of a substitute teacher’s daily rate.

• that teachers who substitute outside of their regular classroom duties be compensated in pro-rated sub pay.

• to let teachers accumulate up to six personal days

• to add other family members to family leave days — and they requested in-person to change “family leave” to “bereavement days.” Classes they wanted added were siblings, in-laws, aunts, uncles and grandparents.

SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEE PROPOSAL FOR TEACHERS

The Oelwein School Board Negotiations Committee proposed a 3% increase on the total certified (teachers) package, Schedule A.

The base of $35,875 would remain the same.

The district’s increase request places all $750 of the increase on the teacher salary supplement (TSS), bringing it to $4,875, for a starting wage of $40,750, with blanket exceptions.

Exceptions to the $750 TSS increase:

• An employee with a difference of greater than $2,000 from the retired salary schedule (2021-21) to the modernized schedule adopted under this agreement shall receive $600 in supplemental pay, affecting five employees.

• An employee with a difference of less than $2,000 from the retired salary schedule (2021-21) to the modernized schedule adopted under this agreement shall receive $338 in supplemental pay, affecting the remaining 97.5 employees.

• Health insurance rates will be settled on Feb. 24, said the district memo Superintendent Josh Ehn signed.

• The current employee contribution is $800 per month, and the district is proposing that remain the same. The district is anticipating a 4.89% increase on its employer-cost of health insurance coverage.

• This is year two of a five-year contract, for school years spanning 2021-26.

• The proposal would age the salary schedule a year.

 
 
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos