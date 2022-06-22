No capes, no flags, no blankets.
These were among dress code changes for the middle and high schools that the Oelwein School Board approved as part of handbook updates on Monday. There are also discipline changes — and a treats policy for the elementary.
In Wings Park Elementary updating its birthday or party treats policy, the school is now requiring that all treats be prepackaged and peanut-free.
The Oelwein Middle School handbook updated its dress code section with “specific wording stating that flags/blankets are not allowed to be worn.
“This came about due to several incidents over the course of the year, explicit wording seemed necessary,” says the executive summary that Oelwein Middle School Principal Jennykaye Hampton presented.
The high school handbook portion on dress code was updated to say that “sunglass(es) and coverings including but not limited to flags, blankets, capes, etc. are not permitted.”
The middle and upper grades also clarified their detention and truancy policies. To the middle school handbook, administrators added more options of what detention could mean for a student. Hampton told the board this would give teachers greater flexibility.
Detentions are to be determined by administration if something other than classwork. Other options include cleaning up and working with custodial staff. Possible Saturday school was added to allowed times, along with non-class-times during the school week.
Students must arrange to serve detention timely, and the teacher will make contact with the parent or guardian.
At the high school, the truancy policy will change wording about a “letter home” to “contact home” for first- and second-offense.
In “dropping of courses,” it was added that after six truancies, a student may be dropped without receiving credit for the course.
Staff will “contact home” after three tardies and a “parent meeting” was added after 10 tardies.
Superintendent Josh Ehn addressed the challenges of the the traditional routes of discipline at the meeting.
“Detention after school, suspension and eligibility are the three big tools that a principal has,” Ehn said.
In some views these tend to also punish the teacher, Ehn said, acknowledging staff retention is a well-known issue.
“It’s been harder over the last few years, especially when we’re just hyper vigilant right now about the impacts of staff, and staffing — requiring teachers to stay after school for detention or if you assign a detention, you have to be the one that stays after school to make the kid serve it,” Ehn said.
“Well there’s kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy there for some people, ‘I’m not going to write detentions so I don’t have to stay and supervise kids longer.’”
“Our principals have become more and more creative about how to hold kids accountable, what kind of punishments can we have students serve so they’re aware that — a rule was broken or what they did was bad,” Ehn said.
“Trying to think outside the box and have a comprehensive list, so in the middle of the year when I have that creative idea to do a lunch detention or make students stay and sweep floors, a parent or student doesn’t come back and say ‘It’s not in your handbook. It’s not in your policy, you can’t make me do that,’” Ehn said.
“To bolster that discipline list gives them more tools in their toolbox so to speak when it comes to student discipline,” he said.
The high school and activities handbooks added soccer and esports to activities and added “Remind,” a phone notification, under weather alerts and cancellations.
Some handbooks clarified the transfer policy to and from Oelwein Online, abbreviated as O2. Initial changes were covered last fall.