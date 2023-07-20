The Oelwein School Board approved an agreement allowing the separate Little Husky Childcare Center to buy down its debt while providing district employees a break on childcare tuition.
Board documents termed the lease, approved last month, a “win, win.”
“It’s going to be a really nice incentive for our staff — especially the staff that have the potential to take their kids to other communities for childcare,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said, recommending approval.
About half a dozen students in the childcare are children of current staff members, Ehn said, noting it would also be a potential draw for new hires.
The agreement will reduce to zero over four years the debt the entity operating the Little Husky Childcare Center owes to the district.
The district will waive $24,000 of debt over the four-year term, $6,000 a year or $500 a month, in effect July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027, unless renewed, per the agreement the board approved June 19. The agreement is between Greater Oelwein Area Childcare Inc., known as Little Husky Childcare Center, and the district, and is contained in board documents.
To accomplish this, Little Husky Child Care will provide all district employees a 10% discount on all childcare tuition. The discount does not apply, however, to 3-year-old preschool nor any fees such as meals and snacks.
Ehn explained how the debt came to be.
“During COVID, Little Husky asked for a reprieve from their lease, and then just trying to get their feet back underneath them, and then had a new director,” Ehn said.
“Just kind of ran into some financial issues,” Ehn said.
He noted there was also the potential to renegotiate or extend the agreement.
The board approved the recommendation as presented with all ayes, absent members Erica Bushaw and Erin Ryan.