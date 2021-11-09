Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

211111_ol_news_senior_care_jeanne_kahl-img

Kahl

 COURTESY PHOTO

MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care is welcoming Jeanne Kahl, Registered Nurse, as the nurse manager, MercyOne announced. Kahl has more than 28 years or experience in a variety of areas including the emergency department, medical-surgical unit, hospice, long-term care and skilled rehabilitation.

She recently relocated to West Union from Hampton, Iowa. Kahl loves working with seniors, she said, because they share interesting stories and knowledge. She’s excited to join MercyOne and work with a wonderful group of colleagues.

 
 
 

