The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.
Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for April.
Friday, April 1 – Potato chowder, tuna salad, coleslaw, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, milk.
Monday, April 4 – Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk.
Wednesday, April 6 – Salisbury beef, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Friday, April 8 – Potato crusted fish, garlic potatoes, broccoli, baked cookie, milk, margarine, tartar sauce.
Monday, April 11 – Beef spaghetti casserole, parslied carrots, multi-grain bread, hot cinnamon applesauce, milk, margarine.
Wednesday, April 13 – Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, herbed green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake, milk, margarine.
Friday, April 15 – Tuna salad, green beans, potato wedges, wheat hamburger bun, warm peach slices, milk.
Monday, April 18 – Polish sausage, oven roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, hot dog bun, pineapple tidbits, milk.
Wednesday, April 20 – Lemon pepper chicken, macaroni and cheese, corn O’Brien, fresh seasonal fruit, milk.
Friday, April 22 – Tuna noodle Au gratin, mixed vegetables, diced beets, mandarin oranges, chocolate milk.
Monday, April 25 – Cranberry Dijon chicken, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, April 27 – BBQ pork rib patty, baked beans, sliced carrots, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk.
Friday, April 29 – Beef goulash, green beans, tossed salad, warm chocolate cake, milk, salad dressing.