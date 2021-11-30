Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.

Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for December.

Wednesday, Dec, 1 – Salisbury beef, oven roasted potatoes, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, milk

Friday, Dec. 3 – Chicken souvlaki, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, chocolate swirl pudding, milk, margarine (2)

Monday, Dec. 6 – Baked chicken breast, savory apricot sauce, buttered rice, Harvard beets, rosy applesauce, milk, margarine

Wednesday, Dec. 8 – Turkey breast, turkey gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk

Friday, Dec. 10 – Pork loin, mushroom gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat breast, pineapple tidbits, milk, margarine

Monday, Dec. 13 – BBQ pork rib patty, baked beans, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 15 – Beef chili, baked potato, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, chocolate milk, margarine (2) sour cream

Friday, Dec. 17 – Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, carrots, blondie, milk, margarine

Monday, Dec. 20 – Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 22 (Christmas Meal) – Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, cabbage with carrots, wheat roll, carrot spice cake, milk, margarine

Friday, Dec. 24 – Closed

Monday, Dec. 27 – Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 29 – Tator tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas bread, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine

