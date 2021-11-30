The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.
Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for December.
Wednesday, Dec, 1 – Salisbury beef, oven roasted potatoes, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, milk
Friday, Dec. 3 – Chicken souvlaki, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, chocolate swirl pudding, milk, margarine (2)
Monday, Dec. 6 – Baked chicken breast, savory apricot sauce, buttered rice, Harvard beets, rosy applesauce, milk, margarine
Wednesday, Dec. 8 – Turkey breast, turkey gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk
Friday, Dec. 10 – Pork loin, mushroom gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat breast, pineapple tidbits, milk, margarine
Monday, Dec. 13 – BBQ pork rib patty, baked beans, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Wednesday, Dec. 15 – Beef chili, baked potato, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, chocolate milk, margarine (2) sour cream
Friday, Dec. 17 – Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, carrots, blondie, milk, margarine
Monday, Dec. 20 – Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Wednesday, Dec. 22 (Christmas Meal) – Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, cabbage with carrots, wheat roll, carrot spice cake, milk, margarine
Friday, Dec. 24 – Closed
Monday, Dec. 27 – Closed
Wednesday, Dec. 29 – Tator tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas bread, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine