The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.
Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for February.
Wednesday, Feb. 2 – Beef sloppy Joe, roasted red potatoes with parsley, Harvard beets, wheat hamburger bun, applesauce, chocolate milk.
Friday, Feb. 4 – Tuna noodle casserole, peas & carrots, multi-grain bread, hot sliced peaches, milk, margarine.
Monday, Feb. 7 – Salisbury beef, mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, glazed baby carrots, baked cookie, milk, margarine.
Wednesday, Feb. 9 – Pork loin, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, birthday cake, milk, margarine.
Friday, Feb. 11 – California vegetable soup, egg salad, marinated carrots, wheat roll, pineapple tidbits, milk.
Monday, Feb. 14 – Sausage, ranch beans, cabbage and sauerkraut, hot dog bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine.
Wednesday, Feb. 16 – Caribbean spiced chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, chocolate milk, margarine.
Friday, Feb. 18 – Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, hot cinnamon applesauce, cinnamon roll, milk, margarine.
Monday, Feb. 21 – Pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, corn, hamburger bun, sliced peaches, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Baked chicken breast, Mediterranean sauce, orzo with spinach, fiesta vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk.
Friday, Feb. 25 – Potato chowder, tuna salad, coleslaw, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Monday, Feb. 28 – Pizza casserole, green beans, wheat bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine.