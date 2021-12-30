The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.
Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for January.
Monday, Jan. 3 – Backed chicken breast, honey mustard sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, baked cook, chocolate milk
Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onion, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, milk, ketchup
Friday, Jan. 7 – Potato crusted fish, confetti rice, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, milk, tartar sauce
Monday, Jan 10 – Salisbury beef, mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, glazed baby carrots, baked cookie, milk, margarine
Wednesday, Jan 12 – Pork loin, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, birthday cake, milk, margarine
Friday, Jan. 14 – California vegetable soup, egg salad, marinated carrots, wheat roll, pineapple tidbits
Monday, Jan. 17 – Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Wednesday, Jan. 19 – Caribbean spiced chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, chocolate milk, margarine
Friday, Jan. 21 – Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, cinnamon roll, hot cinnamon applesauce, milk, margarine
Monday, Jan. 24 – Pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, corn, hamburger bun, sliced peaches, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 26 – Baked chicken breast, Mediterranean sauce, orzo with spinach, fiesta vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk
Friday, Jan. 28 – Potato chowder, tuna salad, coleslaw, wheat bread, mandarin oranges, milk
Monday, Jan. 31 – Pizza casserole, green beans, wheat bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine