The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.

Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for January.

Monday, Jan. 3 – Backed chicken breast, honey mustard sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, baked cook, chocolate milk

Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onion, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, milk, ketchup

Friday, Jan. 7 – Potato crusted fish, confetti rice, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, milk, tartar sauce

Monday, Jan 10 – Salisbury beef, mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, glazed baby carrots, baked cookie, milk, margarine

Wednesday, Jan 12 – Pork loin, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, birthday cake, milk, margarine

Friday, Jan. 14 – California vegetable soup, egg salad, marinated carrots, wheat roll, pineapple tidbits

Monday, Jan. 17Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Wednesday, Jan. 19 – Caribbean spiced chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, chocolate milk, margarine

Friday, Jan. 21 – Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, cinnamon roll, hot cinnamon applesauce, milk, margarine

Monday, Jan. 24 – Pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, corn, hamburger bun, sliced peaches, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 26 – Baked chicken breast, Mediterranean sauce, orzo with spinach, fiesta vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk

Friday, Jan. 28 – Potato chowder, tuna salad, coleslaw, wheat bread, mandarin oranges, milk

Monday, Jan. 31 – Pizza casserole, green beans, wheat bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine

