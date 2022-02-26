The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.
Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for March.
Wednesday, March 2 (Ash Wednesday) – Vegetable lasagna, seasoned green beans, glazed baby carrots, whole grain roll, fruit cocktail, milk, margarine.
Friday, March 4 – Tuna noodle casserole, peas & carrots, multi-grain bread, hot sliced peaches, milk, margarine.
Monday, March 7 – Salisbury beef, mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, glazed baby carrots, baked cookie, milk, margarine.
Wednesday, March 9 – Pork loin, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, birthday cake, milk, margarine.
Friday, March 11 – California vegetable soup, egg salad, marinated carrots, wheat roll, pineapple tidbits, milk.
Monday, March 14 – Baked chicken breast, honey mustard sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, wheat roll, baked cookie, chocolate milk.
Wednesday, March 16 – Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onion, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, milk, ketchup.
Friday, March 18 – Potato crusted fish, confetti rice, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, milk, tartar sauce.
Monday, March 21 – Sausage, ranch beans, cabbage and sauerkraut, hot dog bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk.
Wednesday, March 23 – Caribbean spiced chicken thigh, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, chocolate milk, margarine.
Friday, March 25 – Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, hot cinnamon applesauce, cinnamon roll, milk, margarine.
Monday, March 28 – Pork, BBQ sauce, baked beans, corn, hamburger bun, sliced peaches, milk.
Wednesday, March 30 – Baked chicken breast, Mediterranean sauce, orzo with spinach, fiesta vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk.