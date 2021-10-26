The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.
Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for November.
Monday, Nov. 1 – Baked chicken breast, savory apricot sauce, buttered rice, Harvard beets, rosy applesauce, milk, margarine.
Wednesday, Nov. 3 – Turkey breast, turkey gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, baked cookie, milk.
Friday, Nov, 5 – Pork loin, mushroom gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, milk, margarine.
Monday, Nov. 8 – BBQ pork patty, baked beans, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Beef chili, baked potato, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, chocolate milk, margarine (2), sour cream.
Friday, Nov. 12 – Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, carrots, blondie, milk, margarine.
Monday, Nov. 15 – Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Potato crusted fish, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce.
Friday, Nov. 19 – Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine.
Monday, Nov. 22 – Beef with onion gravy, garlic and red pepper penne, green peas, baked cookie, chocolate milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 24 – Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas toast, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine.
Friday, Nov. 26 – Meal site closed.
Monday, Nov. 29 – Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, brownie, milk.