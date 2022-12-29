The Oelwein Senior Dining Center, located in the VFW Post 1725 headquarters, 120 N. Frederick Ave., serves a hot meal at 11:30 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except on holidays. The meals are available to all senior citizens with reservations accepted the morning of the previous serving day (i.e.: to reserve a Friday meal, call in a reservation on Wednesday morning by 9:30 a.m.) To reserve a meal, call 319-239-8019. Suggested cost is $4.
The January menu is as follows:
Hamburger patty and bun, sliced cheese, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, baked cookie, fruit drink, ketchup
Potato crusted fish, parslied pasta shells, green peas, Mandarin oranges, fruit drink, tartar sauce
Salisbury beef with mushroom gravy and whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, gelatin, fruit drink
Shepherd’s pie, stewed tomatoes, hot cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink
California vegetable soup, saltine crackers, cottage cheese, beet salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink, milk
Closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Breaded chicken patty, cordon blue sauce, tater gems, carrots, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink
Cheese omelet, hash brown casserole, hot cinnamon applesauce, biscuit, fruit drink, margarine
Pork with a bun, BBQ sauce, baked beans, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, fruit drink
The mealsite is closed today.
Broccoli egg strata, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetable, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink
Pizza casserole, green beans, warm lemon cake, fruit drink