The Oelwein Senior Dining Center, located in the VFW Post 1725 headquarters, 120 N. Frederick Ave., serves a hot meal at 11:30 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except on holidays. The meals are available to all senior citizens with reservations accepted the morning of the previous serving day (i.e.: to reserve a Friday meal, call in a reservation on Wednesday morning by 9:30 a.m.) To reserve a meal, call 319-239-8019. Suggested cost is $4.

The January menu is as follows:

