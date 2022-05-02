The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.
Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for May.
Monday, May 2 – Parmesan chicken, garlic red pepper rotini, broccoli, strawberry banana pudding, milk.
Wednesday, May 4 – Tator tot casserole, whole kernel corn, sliced carrots, cookie, milk.
Friday, May 6 Mother’s Day Meal – Roast pork, cranberry orange sauce, hash brown casserole, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, frosted coconut cake, milk, margarine.
Monday, May 9 – Beef spaghetti casserole, parslied carrots, multi-grain bread, hot cinnamon applesauce, milk, margarine.
Wednesday, May 11 – Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, herbed green peas, wheat roll, frosted cake, milk, margarine.
Friday, May 13 – Tuna salad, green beans, potato wedges, wheat hamburger bun, hot peaches, milk, ketchup.
Monday, May 16 – Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 18 – Salisbury Beef, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, multi-grain bread, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Friday, May 20 – Potato crusted fish, garlic potatoes, broccoli, baked cookie, milk, margarine, tartar sauce.
Monday, May 23 – Polish sausage, oven roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, hot dog bun, pineapple tidbits, milk.
Wednesday, May 25 – Lemon pepper chicken, macaroni & cheese, corn o’brien, fresh seasonal fruit, milk.
Friday, May 27 – Tuna noodle au gratin, mixed vegetables, diced beets, Mandarin oranges, chocolate milk.
Monday, May 30 – Closed for holiday.