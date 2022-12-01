The Oelwein Senior Dining Center, located in the VFW Post 1725 headquarters, 120 N. Frederick Ave., serves a hot meal at 11:30 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except on holidays. The meals are available to all senior citizens with reservations accepted the morning of the previous serving day (i.e.: to reserve a Friday meal, call in a reservation on Wednesday morning by 9:30 a.m.) To reserve a meal, call 319-239-8019. Suggested cost is $4. Persons under the age of 60 are also welcome to attend, but must pay the actual meal cost of $8.50.
The first half of the December menu is as follows:
Baked chicken, savory apricot sauce, brown rice, diced beets, rosy applesauce, fruit drink
White bean turkey chili, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, cookie, fruit drink
Pork loin, brown gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink
Hamburger steak, gravy with onions & peppers, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, blondie, fruit drink
Chili, baked potato, carrots, cookie, fruit drink
, margarine and sour cream
Chicken patty w/mushroom and tomato gravy, confetti rice, green peas, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink
Chicken Parmesan, parslied rotini, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink
Potato crusted fish, red potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink, tartar sauce
The Mealsite will be closed for the Christmas holiday Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26
Hamburger patty, brown gravy, garlic and red pepper pasta, green beans, cookie, fruit drink
Beef meatloaf, brown gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, whole kernel corn, banana, fruit drink.