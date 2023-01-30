Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is conveniently located in the V.F.W. Blaisdell-Barnes Post 1725, at 120 N. Frederick Ave. Lunches are served through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Meals are available to all persons ages 60 and older at reduced costs. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.

