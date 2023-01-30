The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is conveniently located in the V.F.W. Blaisdell-Barnes Post 1725, at 120 N. Frederick Ave. Lunches are served through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Meals are available to all persons ages 60 and older at reduced costs. Reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
The February menu is scheduled as follows:
Wednesday, Feb. 1 — Sloppy Joe w/wheat hamburger bun, parslied potatoes, beet salad, hot cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink
Friday, Feb. 3 — Tuna noodle casserole, whole kernel corn, peach cobbler, fruit drink
Monday, Feb. 6 — Salisbury beef, mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, gelatin, fruit drink
Wednesday, Feb. 8 — Shepherd’s pie, stewed tomatoes, hog cinnamon applesauce, fruit drink
Friday, Feb. 10 — California vegetable soup, saltine crackers, cottage cheese, beet salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit drink
Monday, Feb. 13 — Homestyle chicken rice casserole, lima beans, carrots, butterscotch brownie, fruit drink
Wednesday, Feb. 15 — Hamburger patty and bun w/ sliced cheese, condiments, oven roasted potatoes baked beans, cookie, fruit drink
Friday, Feb. 17 — Potato crusted fish w/tartar sauce, parslied pasta shells, green peas, Mandarin oranges, fruit drink
Monday, Feb. 20 — Goulash, whole kernel corn, broccoli, cookie, fruit drink
Wednesday, Feb. 22 — Ash Wednesday — Vegetable lasagna, seasoned green beans, glazed baby carrots, cookie, fruit drink
Friday, Feb. 24 — Cheese omelet, hash brown casserole, hot cinnamon applesauce, biscuit/margarine, fruit drink
Monday, Feb. 27 — Pork w/BBQ sauce on a hamburger bun, baked beans, whole kernel corn, cookie, fruit drink