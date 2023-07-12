As part of the celebration marking the city’s sesquicentennial, a wide-ranging beard and mustache competition will be held in Oelwein on Friday, July 14, beginning with registration/pre-judging at 5:30 p.m. in Depot Park.
As the name implies, it’s a facial hair competition, and the rules are simple: show up on time, be in the right category and don’t complain if you don’t get first. It goes without saying, but artificial hair is grounds for disqualification.
With five categories running the gamut from close-cropped Business Beard to gnarly, Full Beard Freestyle, there’s a place in the contest for everyone. Review the categories below and choose the one that’s most appropriate for you. If you aren’t sure, select the closest fit, and we’ll help you find the right category.
Judging is based on aesthetic qualities including health, thickness, length and color, in addition to how well the facial hair enhances the competitor’s overall style.
Styling aids are those which help shape the hair, including wax, hairspray, gel, scotch tape, goat saliva or whatever else you choose to use. Wires are not permitted.
All hair on the face counts toward your category. If you have mutton chops with a mustache, that counts as a partial beard, not a mustache.
The categories are as follows:
Mr. Frederick Oelwein Full Beard — Our jaw-droppingest category. Styling aids are mandatory. It takes a lot to surprise us, but we know somebody out there is up to the challenge.
Full Beard Under 8” — Styling aids are NOT allowed for any part of the face. The beard must remain natural.
Full Beard 4” And Under — Short beards under 4”, with emphasis on grooming and presentation. This is the category for new growers. Styling aids are not allowed.
Four Month Beard — Clean shaven photos must have been taken at the OCAD office between March 13 — March 15. This person will be entered into the 4-month beard category. Styling aids are allowed.
Natural Mustache — Mustache hairs must not grow from beyond 1.5 centimeters past the corner of the lip. Styling aids are forbidden, but conditioners and curlers are allowed.
Contest details:
• The Beard & Mustache Competition will be held in Plaza Park on the temporary stage
• Pre-judging will be at 5:30 p.m. with the contest beginning at 6 p.m.
• What is Pre-Judging?
- This is where we make sure that you are placed in the proper category and that your facial hair meets the requirements of said category
• Costumes are encouraged, but not required
• Props will be allowed, but absolutely no weapons, pyrotechnic devices, confetti, silly string or anything else that could be construed as dangerous and/or causes a mess.
• Prizes will be awarded in the amount of $50 for each category, with $100 going to Mr. Oelwein