Many foods will be available during Oelwein’s 150th birthday festivities.
On Thursday evening, July 13, food vendors will be located on West Charles, adjacent to the park. The vendors will offer a variety of options, from homemade pies and snow cones to BBQ, tacos, pizza, cheese curds and more from 5 – 8 p.m. The Drink Depot will be open in the park with ice cold drinks, as well. All proceeds from the beverages will go to the Oelwein United Way.
On Friday, July 14, food vendors will open at 3 p.m. The Dollars for Scholars committee will host a ribeye sandwich meal from 4 – 8 p.m. at the corner of Frederick and Charles. The Drink Depot, meanwhile, will be open from 4 — 11 p.m. in the park, with proceeds going to the Sesquicentennial committee to help fund the free concerts and other activities available throughout the 150th birthday celebration.
Saturday, July 15 includes a breakfast offered from 7 – 9 a.m. at the Oelwein American Legion Post #9, 108 1st St. SW. The food vendors will once again be open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on West Charles.
At noon, or following the parade, free birthday cake and ice cream will be available until gone in Depot Park, as well. Find the large birthday cake balloon, and you will find the cake and ice cream to enjoy, which is sponsored by Fareway, Oelwein Dollar Fresh Market and the Sesquicentennial committee. Antioch Church will be serving the treats!
The Drink Depot in Depot Park will be open from noon – 11 p.m.
On Sunday, July 16, the Oelwein Fire Department will host a breakfast at 200 W. Charles. Have breakfast at the station before you attend the non-denominational church service at Zion Lutheran Church at 402 E. Charles.