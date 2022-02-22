One of the biggest questions each year is how long to make winter break, said Superintendent Josh Ehn.
“This is always the greatest debate on how long to make Christmas break every year,” he said.
The answer for next school years is 13 days, counting the weekends. It will begin on Thursday, Dec. 22, ending Monday, Jan. 2.
The Oelwein School Board approved the new calendar at its regular meeting Monday night after a public hearing attended by no members of the public.
The new school year will begin for Oelwein on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the earliest allowed by state law. That law was signed by Gov. Terry Branstad, who said earlier start dates did “nothing to improve the quality of education” while interfering with families’ summer plans, seasonal hiring and Iowa State Fair activities. The 2022 State Fair ends Aug. 21.
Like this school year, commencement will be during the weekend before Memorial Day, on Sunday, May 21. School will let out for the summer on May 25.
Memorial Day is May 29.
Fall parent-teacher conferences are scheduled Oct. 24-26. Spring conferences will be March 13-15. Students will dismiss an hour early on March 15 and then begin their what Ehn called their “mini-spring break from Thursday, March 16 to Monday, March 20, a 5-day weekend.
“So not fully jumping into the spring break full week off like many schools do, but just getting a little break built in there,” he said.
The Thanksgiving Holiday break will be Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Friday, Nov. 25.
There will be no school for students on these holidays, as well:
• Labor Day, Sept. 5
• Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16
• Presidents Day, Feb. 20
• Good Friday, April 7.