Oelwein’s Bass Choir members channeled their inner-mimes for their opening number Tuesday night.
They made like triangles and stand-up bass violins. They played imaginary flutes and drummed their torsos. And, they sang too.
The folk song was “Johnny Schmoker,” in which a musicians tells a friend about all the instruments he can play.
Four choirs and two ensembles performed Tuesday night in the Oelwein High School Vocal Music Department’s “March Concert” at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. The music selections varied and included an original composition by Oelwein senior Jenna Schmith called “Song of the Sirens.”
After “Johnny Schmoker,” the Bass Choir performed “The Mermaid” with Brody Rogers, John Huber and Christian Stoler singing solos. The choir closed with “Jersey Boys Medley.”
Belle Voce, an all-female choir, performed “I Am Not Yours,” “Dance On My Heart,” “Stars I shall Find” and “Flight.”
Oelwein Vocal Music Director Darci Fuelling praised the choir for successfully knitting in a large number of new voices between the first and second semesters this year.
“So we doubled in size,” she said. “For anybody in the non-choral world, it takes chemistry to really sound together, to really sound like a choir. Kudos to both of those groups of girls, because those who were in it first semester they learned to be very patient and re-listen and relearn how to balance and blend with others. And for the newbies, they really had to step it up to get where they are tonight.”
Next up, The Mixed Choir performed “All for the Best” from “Godspell.” Speakers were Rogers, Huber and Keatyn Andersen.
The Mixed Choir also performed “Nothing Is Gonna Stop Me” and then “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” from the musical “Hamilton.” Josh Lopez, as Alexander Hamilton, and Selah Hadley, as Hamilton’s wife, Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, sang solos. Shalymar Evens, Emmah Hoveland, Alison Steffal, Jaden Landers, and Rogers filled speaking roles.
As an example of performances Oelwein students will be giving at the State Solo and Ensemble Contest coming up Monday, March 14, in Decorah, an all-female group of seniors performed “Forget Me Not” and an all-male group sang “A Trilogy of Knighthood.”
The Concert Choir closed out the night by performing “There’s Going To Be a Homecomin’,” “Omnia Sol,” Schmith’s “Song of the Sirens,” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
The next public performance for the vocal department is its Show Choir/Alumni Concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 23. Oelwein High School alumni are invited to perform; rehearsal will be tentatively set for 3-5 p.m. that day.
Fuelling appealed to all alumni, not just her past students, to re-take the stage.
“If you graduated from Oelwein High School and would like to participate with us, we would love it,” she said. “ If you know one of these kids up here, it would be very, very special for you to join them. And they’ll sing with you, so you’ll have some support behind you.”
After that, Pops Concert comes up at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Williams Center.