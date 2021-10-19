Oelwein Community Schools industrial tech teacher Todd Kastli last week asked his students in basic mechanics class if they would like to take on the challenge of assembling playground equipment for the preschool.
Little Husky Childcare and Preschool Director Marisa Van Note made the work request to Kastli about a week ago for equipment recently received.
“They overwhelmingly said yes,” Kastli said of the class of 10th- to 12th-graders.
The students began to assemble the play structures last Wednesday and finished on Thursday.