The nine Oelwein Middle and High School students selected for the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association festival have been announced. The NEIBA Middle School Concert will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 in the Oelwein High School Gym with the NEIBA High School Concert to follow there at 7 p.m.
The four middle-schoolers selected are June Bahe (French horn), Grace Gearhart (clarinet), Michael Graunke (trombone) and Isabella Weig (clarinet).
The five eighth- through 12th-grade students selected are Leo Dettbarn (bari sax), Amaya Espe (flute), Dylan Moellers (tuba), Kaitlyn Pattison (clarinet) and Trista Payne (trumpet).
NEIBA will result in four bands totaling nearly 500 students, said high school band director Cory McBride. This is more than five times the size of the NICL Conference Honor Band that performed at the high school on Nov. 16.
“We had many students trying for a spot, along with students from over 75 other schools,” the Oelwein Band Department posted on social media earlier this month.
“We’re working hard to start lining up volunteer help,” McBride said.
Volunteers will be sorted by jobs. Half of them will be serving meals or concessions and half will be moving chairs and equipment or “staging.”
A signup link has been posted on the Oelwein Band Department Facebook. Students able to help are welcome.