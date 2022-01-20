Life skills teacher Barb Winter asked Jill Kelly’s third-graders at Parkside Elementary to list synonyms for kindness or ways to show kindness when she visited them Thursday for Character Counts.
Oelwein students grades PK-4 will be thinking about ways to be kind — and reasons to be, ahead of The Great Kindness Challenge next week, Jan. 24-28. (A note about the yearly challenge went home with them Thursday.)
“Do to others as you would have them do to you,” said Aubree Johnson.
“Be responsible,” said Avah Hoveland.
“If someone’s lonely on the playground you could play with them,” Willow Tripp said.
Next, Winter got them thinking about the psychology of kindness as she read aloud from the children’s book, “Have You Filled a Bucket Today” by Carol McCloud.
Concepts from the book included:
• A “bucket-filler” is a loving, caring person who says and does kind things.
• You dip into a bucket when you say or do mean things.
• “You need other people to fill your bucket and other people need you to fill theirs.”
• “You never fill your bucket when you dip into someone else’s.”
• “A smile is a good clue that you have filled a bucket.”
Then students acted out ways to be kind while others guessed in a game of charades.
Some examples were: Cameron Scharnhorst acted out picking up trash. Another student acted out opening a door for someone. Hoveland acted out giving a high-five. Tracin Wilson acted out greeting someone.
Winter shared with the Daily Register a list of kind acts that may be mentioned during next week’s challenge that she said focus on key “kindness concepts: caring (including self-care), respect, gratitude and inclusiveness.
“These kindness concepts are internalized through the action based, hands on experiences,” she said.
Suggested discussion questions in a planning document include, for example, “What are kind ways to solve problems between classmates?” and “What is the kindest thing that has been done for you?”
Teachers may not go from the plan 100%, and that’s OK.
“Classroom teachers are mainly in charge of conversations and which direction they go with planned activities,” Winter said. “I am certain that many topics are discussed and reviewed such as bullying, mindfulness, conflict resolution, making healthy choices and especially inclusion.”
Additionally, each class will be challenged to perform a number of acts of kindness, and will note when they see kindness done.
The Great Kindness Challenge was launched in 2011 by Kids for Peace, a global nonprofit based in Carlsbad, California. Last year (2020-2021), 16.8 million students accepted the challenge in the United States and 115 countries. They performed over 843 million acts of kindness.
The theme of the week also dovetails with year-round anti-bullying education the school uses through Character Counts.
Dress-up days for The Great Kindness Challenge, Jan. 24-28, are as follows:
Monday, Kick the Week Off with Kindness by wearing crazy/mismatched socks and/or shoes.
Tuesday, Show Your True Colors and Be Kind — wear your favorite color.
Wednesday, Work out Problems with Kindness — wear workout clothes.
Thursday, Show Kindness like an Olympian — wear red, white and blue.
Friday, Join the Huskies Kindness Team — wear Husky colors (purple and gold).