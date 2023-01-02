Oelwein 8-12 Band instructor Cory McBride recently announced the names of six students who were chosen for The Northern Festival of Bands in February.
Selected from the Oelwein School District were Amaya Espe on flute, Ben Koob on alto sax, Amera Schoultz on alto sax, Leo Dettbarn on bari sax, Dylan Moellers on tuba and Sara Throckmorton on percussion.
Students are selected on the basis of the application forms submitted by each school and director.
This year, festival organizers received 579 applications from Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois, accepting 339 students, Director of Bands at UNI Danny Galyen said.
The annual honor band festival, set for Feb. 9 to 11, 2023, at University of Northern Iowa, provides “the opportunity to perform outstanding literature with nationally recognized conductors,” per the university. The weekend includes masterclasses with faculty, performances by UNI student- and faculty-ensembles, and a chance for senior soloists to compete for a UNI scholarship.
Saturday afternoon, high school participants will perform, featuring solo competition winners, percussion groups, and the Festival Bands.
The UNI Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band will perform on Friday evening.
High school performers are divided into three bands: Wind Orchestra, Symphony Band, and Concert Band. They will rehearse with guest conductors beginning Thursday night in preparation for Saturday’s performance.
“We recommend that they buy them in advance to avoid long lines for tickets at the event,” Galyen said.