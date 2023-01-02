Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein High School students selected to represent Oelwein at the Northern Festival of Bands (honor band) occurring Feb. 9 to 11 at University of Northern Iowa are Amaya Espe on flute, Ben Koob and Amera Schoultz on alto sax, Sara Throckmorton on percussion, Dylan Moellers on tuba and Leo Dettbarn on bari sax.

Oelwein 8-12 Band instructor Cory McBride recently announced the names of six students who were chosen for The Northern Festival of Bands in February.

Selected from the Oelwein School District were Amaya Espe on flute, Ben Koob on alto sax, Amera Schoultz on alto sax, Leo Dettbarn on bari sax, Dylan Moellers on tuba and Sara Throckmorton on percussion.

